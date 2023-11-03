The price of vaping products is set to rise in Ontario, with the province planning to add a tax as a way to reduce the prevalence of vaping, particularly among young people.

Finance Minister Peter Bethlenfalvy’s fall economic statement this week contains an announcement that Ontario will be adding a provincial excise duty to vaping products, which would double the current federal duty rates.

The combined tax would see manufacturers and importers paying $2 per two millilitres of vaping liquids for the first 10 millilitres, then $2 per 10 millilitres for volumes beyond that.

Ontario says in the fall economic statement that taxation is a well-established approach to deterring the consumption of products that pose health risks.

The Heart and Stroke Foundation says vaping rates among the youngest teens are on the rise, and emerging evidence shows vaping can harm the respiratory system, mental health and blood pressure.

Meanwhile, the Convenience Industry Council of Canada says any new tax on products sold in convenience stores threatens the viability of the businesses.