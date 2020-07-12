Ontario to announce plans for Stage 3 of reopening as COVID-19 spread slows

The premier’s office says the Ontario government is set to announce details about Stage 3 of its reopening plan on Monday as the spread of COVID-19 continues to slow.

But a spokeswoman did not say whether the province will take a regional approach to this phase, as it did for Stage 2.

Much of Ontario entered Stage 2, which included allowing patios and hairdressers to reopen, on June 19.

But Toronto and neighbouring Peel Region didn’t join until June 24, and the last two towns in Stage 1 – Leamington and Kingsville – moved up on July 7.

According to a document released in late April, Stage 3 of reopening includes allowing remaining workplaces to reopen “safely,” and further relaxing restrictions on public gatherings.

But the document notes that large public gatherings such as concerts and sporting events will continue to be restricted.

The province recorded 129 additional cases of the novel coronavirus on Sunday, for a new total of 36,723.

Ontario also reported another three deaths linked to the virus.

