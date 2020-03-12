Ontario to close all public schools for two weeks after March break

Open this photo in gallery Ontario Premier Doug Ford is flanked by Health Minister Christine Elliott as he answers questions at Queen's Park, in Toronto, on March 11, 2020. Frank Gunn/The Canadian Press

The Ontario government has ordered all public schools in the province to close for the next three weeks.

The announcement, which impacts about two million elementary and high school students, was made on the advice of Dr. David Williams, Ontario’s chief medical officer of health, and Ontario’s health experts. Education Minister Stephen Lecce issued a ministerial order to close schools between March 14 to April 5.

The move comes after Premier Doug Ford told families to go ahead with March Break travel plans and “have a good time” despite the COVID-19 pandemic.

Shortly after he made the comments, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau entered self-isolation after it was announced his wife was being tested for the virus.

Mr. Ford was asked Thursday whether his government would follow the lead of New Brunswick, which has implemented an unprecedented two week-ban from public schools and daycares on all students, children, staff and parents who have recently travelled internationally.

“I just want the families and their children to have a good time. Go away, have a good time, enjoy yourself,” Mr. Ford told reporters at an event in Ottawa. “We’re going to be monitoring the situation as it changes every single day.”

March Break takes place in Ontario next week. That means students wouldn’t return to school until April 6.

Meanwhile, Ontario legislators signalled on Thursday they would agree to pass the government’s motion that would allow it to suspend the legislature, if necessary, to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

Mr. Ford and his top cabinet ministers were in Ottawa to attend two days of meetings with Mr. Trudeau and federal officials. However, the meetings were cancelled after Mr. Trudeau’s wife, Sophie Gregoire Trudeau, was tested for COVID-19 and Mr. Trudeau went into self-isolation. Mr. Ford’s office said he is headed back to Toronto.

In contrast, federal health minister Patty Hajdu told reporters on Thursday that Canadians should consider a “staycation” and stay in Canada during March break. “There are lots and lots of places in our country that many people have never been to and this would be a great time to stay home,” she said.

The Premier’s advice for families conflicts with that offered by his province’s health officials a day earlier. Barbara Yaffe, Ontario’s associate medical officer of health, told reporters Wednesday that Ontarians should consider foreign travel carefully, particularly if the trip involves areas with large crowds and if anyone in their party is older or has health conditions.

“I think this is a moment to step back and think about it,” she said. “Think about how important is it if you go.”

Alberta has also recommended that anyone over 65 or with chronic health conditions not travel outside Canada.

The Ontario government also said Thursday that it is putting off planned budget cuts to local public health agencies as they scramble to deal with the threat of COVID-19. But it is not pledging to permanently stop the cuts, which are part of a plan to make municipalities pay more for such agencies. However, Mr. Ford did announce a $100-million contingency fund Thursday to deal with COVID-19.

Amid a series of other new COVID-19 measures, the government said local public health units will get another year of transition funding, designed to limit the cuts they face this year to 10 per cent. This means their budgets will be flatlined in 2021 instead of facing steeper cuts.

In Ottawa, Mr. Ford was asked why he is not permanently reversing the cuts to public health agencies.

“We’re taking it year by year,” he said. “I can make it very clear: we will do whatever it takes to make sure that we take care of the people of Ontario.”

But this still leaves municipalities covering for reductions to the provincial contribution to public health this year in the middle of a health crisis, said Toronto City Councillor Mike Layton. And it means the planned cuts are still set to continue after 2021. (This year, the city had to cover an additional $4.5-million in public health costs.)

“I am frankly surprised they would make such a short-sighted decision, given the global pandemic that we’re in,” Mr. Layton said.

The initial plans, which only emerged following the 2019 budget, prompted a backlash from Toronto Mayor John Tory and other municipal leaders, forcing the Ford government to modify its funding changes last year to soften the blow.

Health Minister Christine Elliott also said recently that consultations on her plan to amalgamate Ontario’s 35 public units into as few as 10 in order to save $200-million would be extended, as local health officials must focus their efforts on COVID-19.

Meanwhile, the province outlined a series of other measures Thursday, including designated, separate assessment centres in or near six Toronto-area hospitals, with others to follow across the province in the coming weeks.

- with a report from Marieke Walsh in Ottawa

