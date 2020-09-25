Ontario to close all strip clubs, limit hours at bars and restaurants as virus spreads

Open this photo in gallery A bartender wears a mask at a bar in Toronto on August 18, 2020. Chris Young/The Canadian Press

The Ontario government is limiting alcohol sales at bars and restaurants and requiring establishments to close by midnight, as well as closing all strip clubs across the province, in a bid to stop the spread of COVID-19.

The new rules, which take effect Saturday at 12:01 a.m., will require bars, restaurants and nightclubs to stop serving alcohol after 11 p.m. and for all establishments to close from midnight until 5 a.m. They will still be allowed to provide takeout and delivery after hours.

The province is also closing all strip clubs in the province, after outbreaks were reported at two clubs in Toronto in the past two months.

Toronto Mayor John Tory, the city’s health officials and city council have been calling for the province to enforce earlier closing times for bars as far back as July, as Ontario allowed the city to reopen.

Ontario’s decision to limit alcohol sales and bar hours follows similar measures in Quebec and British Columbia.

While the Ontario government said private social gatherings continue to be a “significant source” of transmission, outbreaks in restaurants, bars and strip clubs have also contributed to the rise in COVID-19 cases in recent weeks, particularly among those between 20 and 39 years old.

The new government orders also require businesses to follow provincial health advice, including screening patrons before they enter the premises.

In a letter distributed on Thursday by the Ontario Hospital Association, 38 physicians and health care experts called for the government to immediately restrict non-essential businesses and activities “that facilitate social gatherings and increase opportunities for exposure.” Those include bars and dine-in restaurants, nightclubs, gyms, theatres and places of worship.

Premier Doug Ford said on Thursday that he is not ruling out tougher measures, but wanted to avoid another economically damaging shutdown. “We’re going to review the numbers. And if it’s a huge spike, everything’s on the table. I will listen to our health experts.”

Ontario on Friday reported 409 cases of COVID-19, with 65 per cent of new cases occurring in those under the age of 40.

