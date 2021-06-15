Ontario to commit $10-million to identify and commemorate residential school burial sites

The Ontario government is pledging $10-million over three years to identify, investigate and commemorate residential school burial sites across the province, following the recent discovery of unmarked children’s graves at the former Kamloops Indian Residential School in British Columbia.
The announcement is the first large funding commitment by a provincial government for the burial sites, a process that is expected to include archeologists, forensic specialists and historians.
Premier Doug Ford and Indigenous Affairs Minister Greg Rickford, alongside Indigenous leaders, will make the announcement at 11 a.m. on Tuesday.
Mr. Ford said in a news release he was heartbroken by the discovery in Kamloops. “That is why our government is partnering with Indigenous communities to address the loss of generations who are no longer with us, and the continued loss experienced by residential school survivors and their families,” he said.
Mr. Rickford said that the tragic findings in B.C., “are sadly not an anomaly.”
According to documents viewed by The Globe and Mail, Ontario will take a three-phase approach to its plan. The first will include mental health supports for survivors, information gathering, and an engagement process with elders and community members. It will be followed by burial site identification and field work, and later by potential death investigations and forensic examination as well as repatriation and commemoration. All are subject to the communities’ wishes.
Both the federal and provincial governments, as well as the Catholic Church, have been under pressure to provide resources to Indigenous communities to conduct investigations at former residential schools after the Tk’emlúps te Secwépemc First Nation said in late May that preliminary findings of a search with ground-penetrating radar discovered the remains of 215 children at the site of the Kamloops Indian Residential School.
In response to the findings, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said $27-million earmarked in the 2019 federal budget will be “deployed immediately” to communities to “find and honour children who died at these institutions.” The Quebec government recently announced a “consultation circle” with provincial and federal governments to determine next steps in the search for the remains of residential school children. Alberta said it is supporting Indigenous communities and will have more to say in the coming weeks, while B.C. said it working closely with the federal government to support requests from First Nations.
The Ontario government says its three-year process will be guided by Indigenous leadership, with initial site identification the first step “in a much more extensive process” that will take into account the wishes of the affected families and communities.
The announcement also includes access to culturally-appropriate trauma and mental health supports for survivors and their families.
The province says it will identify technical experts to lead related research, analysis and technical field work, and Indigenous communities will have the option to work with specialists such as the Centre of Forensic Sciences and the Office of the Chief Coroner. The work would also include death investigations and forensic examinations of children’s remains.
According to the Truth and Reconciliation Commission’s findings in 2015, there were 18 residential schools in Ontario. The last one closed in 1991, and some sites have been repurposed, abandoned or destroyed.
The commission estimated that at least 426 children who attended residential schools in Ontario are known to have died, while an unknown number are missing. Research also identified 12 unmarked burial sites in Ontario but the government estimates there are likely more.
Ontario Regional Chief Roseanne Archibald said in a news release she is grateful that the Ontario government has answered the call to provide funding and work with Indigenous leadership to search the grounds of former residential schools.
“Our little ones need to be found, named, and where possible, returned to their families and communities,” she said. “Memorial sites must go up across Ontario to remind us that we can never let this happen to our children again, ever.”
- With reports from Justin Hunter in Victoria and James Keller in Calgary
