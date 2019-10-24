Ontario to continue legal challenge of federal carbon tax despite election results, Yurek says

The Ontario government says it will carry on with its legal challenge of the federal carbon tax despite the results of Monday’s federal election.
Premier Doug Ford had previously said the outcome of the vote would determine whether he persisted in his plan to fight the tax, and his office said earlier this week it would evaluate the results of the election that saw the Liberals return to form a minority government.
But Environment Minister Jeff Yurek now says the province will see its roughly $30-million court battle “through to its end.”
The carbon tax was imposed in Ontario after Ford’s Progressive Conservative government scrapped the cap-and-trade system, fulfilling one of his key campaign promises.
The premier banded with several other provinces, including Saskatchewan and Alberta, in opposing the federal program.
But at least one of the provincial leaders involved in the so-called “resistance” appeared to back down after Monday’s vote, saying voters seemed to support the carbon tax.
