 Skip to main content

Canada Ontario to create task force to improve flooding resilience

Subscribe Register My account My account AdChoices

Ontario to create task force to improve flooding resilience

TORONTO
The Canadian Press
For Subscribers
Comments
Open this photo in gallery

Premier Doug Ford and Natural Resources Minister John Yakabuski say floods over the past few weeks have had devastating effects on Ontario communities.

LARS HAGBERG/AFP/Getty Images

Ontario is creating a task force on improving the province’s resilience to flooding.

Premier Doug Ford and Natural Resources Minister John Yakabuski say in a statement that floods over the past few weeks have had devastating effects on Ontario communities.

They say Ontarians can’t endure that every year and something needs to change.

Story continues below advertisement

The task force will consult with municipalities and other stakeholders on how to better plan for flooding and reduce the impacts of it.

The announcement comes not long after the Progressive Conservative government cut conservation authorities’ funding for flood management in half.

Conservation authorities forecast flooding and issue warnings, monitor stream flow, regulate development activities in flood plains, educate the public about flooding and protect natural cover that helps reduce the impacts of flooding.

Report an error
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

Cannabis pro newsletter