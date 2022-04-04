Drivers fill up at an Esso gas station in Toronto on Mar 3, 2022.Fred Lum/the Globe and Mail

The Ontario government says it will cut its gas tax by 5.7 cents a litre this summer, in the face of rising prices at the pump.

The government of Premier Doug Ford said Monday it would introduce legislation to bring in a temporary six-month gas tax cut to start on July 1. It would also cut the fuel tax, which includes diesel, by 5.3 cents.

If passed, Mr. Ford’s gas tax cut would only take affect almost a month after Ontario’s June 2 provincial election.

The move would see the gas tax Ontario collects at the pumps cut from 14.7 cents a litre to 9 cents a litre. It’s a small break on gas prices, which have shot up in recent weeks as global markets were affected by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

In a press release, the Ontario government also urged the federal government to cut what it calls the “carbon tax” imposed on the province, which increased to 11.05 cents a litre on gas and 13.41 cents a litre on diesel on April 1. (The federal government’s carbon pricing regime also provides rebates to consumers.)

Alberta announced last month that it was temporarily suspending its provincial fuel taxes on gas and diesel as of April 1. But asked then about following suit at the time, Mr. Ford backed off what had been a 2018 campaign promise to permanently cut the gas tax by another 5.7 cents a litre, on top of a previous 4.3-cent cut that came when he got rid of the province’s cap-and-trade emissions reduction system. He instead urged Ottawa to cut its carbon price first, which was imposed after Mr. Ford ended cap and trade.

