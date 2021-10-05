Ontario to distribute rapid antigen tests to schools in areas with high transmission

Open this photo in gallery Students head back to school at David and Mary Thomson Collegiate Institute on Sept 9. Fred Lum/The Globe and Mail

Ontario will deploy rapid antigen tests to schools and daycares where COVID-19 transmission is high, a screening measure announced only days after the government blocked a similar parent-led initiative.

Kieran Moore, the province’s Chief Medical Officer of Health, said on Tuesday that the tests would be used for unvaccinated, asymptomatic children who are not high-risk contacts of a COVID-19 case. He said that public health units will decide where to deploy the tests, and that they would be used to help prevent transmission in schools and daycares.

“This is an extra tool in our tool chest to keep schools open, and to have the antigen tests accessible and available if we’re seeing a school that’s in trouble, that is having consistent cases, that’s at risk for closure,” Dr. Moore told reporters on Tuesday. “This is an extra tool to keep our children in the classroom.”

Story continues below advertisement

Ontario kept schools closed to in-person learning more than any other province in the past academic year. Parents and doctors have advocated for the use of rapid tests as a proactive measure to keep children in classrooms, especially as the Delta variant spreads.

In recent weeks, some parents had organized testing in their school communities as a screening tool to help keep children safe. They had accessed the tests through the local board of trade or StaySafe, a program run out of the Kitchener-Waterloo region that provides taxpayer-funded rapid antigen tests to businesses and community groups. Last week, the government told agencies to stop supplying parents with the tests. The tests were to be used by workplaces, not community groups or parents, the government said.

Dr. Moore said on Tuesday that after reviewing some of the literature, the government realized there was a place for rapid tests, especially as the Delta variant continues to circulate. However, he said that the government’s expert panels have advised that if rapid tests are deployed in low-risk settings, they would be result in more false positives, which would mean children unnecessarily taking time off school. The rapid test uses a short nasal swab and takes 15 minutes for the results. A polymerase chain reaction (PCR) test, which is processed in a lab, would be administered to confirm a positive result.

Asked why rapid tests were being sent to businesses if there were concerns around false positives, Dr. Moore responded: “The business strategy was not one that I personally was involved in. It was part of a different level of the government.”

Quebec is deploying rapid tests to its elementary schools. The Nova Scotia government has also said that it would distribute rapid tests to families with children in preschool to Grade 6, which could be used if a child has one mild symptom or if it is difficult for a family to access a COVID-19 testing site. The Ontario government requires two rapid tests a week for unvaccinated school staff, paid for by taxpayers.

Nili Kaplan-Myrth, a family doctor in Ottawa, said that deploying rapid tests to schools where there is a high risk of transmission is a good start. However, she said the measure is reactive to cases, not proactive in keeping children safe and in the classroom. The government should look at broad-based testing, similar to what community groups had initiated, she added.

“If we tested every little kid once or twice a week, we would catch cases in kids before they’ve gone to school and spread it around the classroom,” she said.

Story continues below advertisement

Dr. Kaplan-Myrth had ordered 900 rapid tests, which she distributed to parents at six local schools before the government said the tests were intended for businesses. She has since heard from parents in Ottawa and surrounding areas asking for help in accessing the tests.

Regina Bateson, an Ottawa mom, said that she and other parents had initiated a program in their community, and have a small number of tests on hand, but there is no continuing supply. Many parents would be willing to help with the rollout in higher-risk areas, she said, especially given their experience organizing local testing initiatives. Parents say they have not been approached by the province.

“While I am happy to see today’s news, I do wish the province could have made better plans in advance of the start of the school year. It’s a shame that this policy is being implemented only now, after multiple schools and hundreds of classes have closed due to outbreaks,” Ms. Bateson said.

Sign up for the Coronavirus Update newsletter to read the day’s essential coronavirus news, features and explainers written by Globe reporters and editors.