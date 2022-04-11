Dr. Kieran Moore, Ontario's chief medical officer of health reads his notes as he holds a news conference regarding the lifting of most mask mandates for indoor settings in Ontario at Queen's Park in Toronto on March 9, 2022.Nathan Denette/The Canadian Press

Ontario Chief Medical Officer of Health Kieran Moore appeared before reporters for the first time in almost a month to announce plans to expand testing and the distribution of antiviral drugs to treat COVID-19.

Ontario and other provinces and territories have left more than 90 per cent of their stockpiles of oral antiviral drugs unused, even as a sixth wave of the virus sweeps the country.

In Ontario, as of last week, just one per cent of the available 40,000 courses of the drug Paxlovid has been dispensed to individuals.

Dr. Moore said Monday that effective immediately, a number of high risk groups would be eligible both for PCR testing (polymerase chain reaction), which has been restricted, and antiviral treatments such as Paxlovid. The groups include immunocompromised people aged 18 and up, all people 70 and over, people 60 and over with fewer than three vaccine doses and those 18 and up with fewer than three doses and added risk factors, such as a chronic medical condition. Starting April, the drugs will be available at more pharmacies.

Dr. Moore said he did not think a return to mask rules in schools was necessary, saying the risk to children was low and that only two children were now in intensive care and just 10 have died since the beginning of COVID-19.

He did say that he expects the current wave to continue into mid-to-late May – during the upcoming provincial election campaign before voters go to the polls June 2. He warned that the number of people in intensive care units could go as high as 600, or more than triple the current number.

Dr. Moore said he planned to recommend to cabinet that the government extend provincial mask mandates for hospitals, long-term care homes, public transit and some other high-risk places past April 27, when these rules had been set to expire.

“The pandemic certainly is not over. We’re now in the sixth wave and the virus continues to circulate and evolve,” Dr. Moore told reporters, warning that mask mandates could be reimposed in the future.

Dr. Moore’s reappearance comes amid sharply-rising COVID-19 cases and increases in hospital admissions. In March, the province lifted most health restrictions, including almost all of its mask mandates as well as its capacity limits in restaurants.

Opposition politicians have been critical of the decision to keep Dr. Moore out of the spotlight as the province entered an accelerating sixth wave after lowering most of its public health precautions. Provincewide mask mandates were still set to expire in hospitals, long-term care and on public transit April 27.

On Monday, the province reported three new COVID-19 deaths, with 1,090 people in hospital (up by 113 from the day before) and 184 people in intensive care (up by 11 from the day before). Ontario’s strictly limited testing means its verified number of new cases is largely meaningless as a measure of the virus’s spread.

But Peter Juni, scientific director of the province’s COVID-19 Science Advisory Table, said last week that waste water sampling across the province suggests COVID-19 infections have surpassed the total in January’s previous Omicron wave – at more than 100,000 new cases a day.

The Chief Medical Officer of Health, who has not spoken to the media for four weeks, also addressed reporters amid a furor over revelations in a Toronto Star investigation that showed Ontario sent rapid tests disproportionately to private schools and businesses – even as public-school parents were denied access to the taxpayer-funded kits.

The investigation found that in the 10 months after Premier Doug Ford first touted the free tests in fall of 2020, only one fifth of the 20.7 million tests went to the hardest-hit neighbourhoods. The Star report says the government gave private schools 175,000 free rapid tests, more than went to daycares, shelters and jails combined.

The government pointed to recommendations the Chief Medical Officer of Health and other health experts made at the time that widespread rapid testing was not advised for public schools, due to the likelihood of false positives when case rates are low.

But just before the 2021 Christmas break, the government changed course and moved to distribute millions of the tests to public school students. Education Minister Stephen Lecce told the Legislature the government is sending 7 million a month out now to schools.

Over the weekend, Public Health Ontario – a provincial government agency – released a new report saying that masking “at a population level” would be “effective at reducing transmission, while enabling community settings and activities to continue functioning.”

The report suggests both “re-implementing universal indoor masking in public settings” including in schools to avoid future classroom shutdowns and “extending masking directives in high-risk settings (e.g., long-term care).”

The PHO report warns that Ontario is s experiencing a wave dominated by a new more transmissible variant of the virus known as BA.2, which accounted for more than half of cases in the province by mid-March. It says this will mean more severe cases and potentially pose a threat to the health system. And it concludes that the “removal of health measures” along with limited vaccine eligibility and uptake in children, is expected to mean more children with severe disease.

“This may impact pediatric hospital and intensive care unit (ICU) capacity, and also lead to further disruption to to in-person learning in Ontario,” the report warns.

