A woman receives a COVID-19 vaccine at a mass vaccination clinic held inside Scotiabank Arena in Toronto on Sunday, June 27, 2021.Cole Burston/The Canadian Press

Ontario will announce Thursday expanded COVID-19 booster shot eligibility to people 50 and older amid growing concerns over rising case counts and waning immunity, The Globe and Mail has learned.

The change, confirmed by two medical sources with direct knowledge of discussions, is expected to take effect in mid-December.

Canada’s National Advisory Committee on Immunization is also preparing to announce new recommendations for anyone 50 and older to receive a booster shot, according to two medical sources with direct knowledge. NACI, an expert committee that provides guidance to provinces on the use of vaccines, could make the announcement as early as Friday.

The changes come as Canada faces growing pressure to prevent new waves of COVID-19 from taking hold as more people gather indoors and the transmissible Delta variant continues to spread.

Why Omicron’s list of mutations is raising concerns among COVID-19 vaccine makers and health experts

Explainer: Canada’s Omicron travel bans and proof-of-vaccination rules explained

NACI already recommends booster shots for a range of high-risk groups, such as people 70 and older, people living in congregate settings or people with conditions that could compromise their immune system.

Current recommendations and rules state that people are eligible for booster shots at least six months after their second dose. It’s unclear if NACI guidelines would stick to that timeline or if Ontario would allow residents to get boosters before that six-month mark. Public health and infectious disease experts say immunity starts to wane at around that timeframe, which is why many have been urging Canada to expand booster eligibility to include more people who got their second doses in that timeframe.

The arrival of the Omicron variant has created additional pressure for governments to take immediate action to mitigate the possible effects of a virus that may be more transmissible and may weaken the effectiveness of vaccines. Scientists are still unclear as to whether the variant is more transmissible and whether it can evade the protection from available vaccines.

While the discovery of the new Omicron variant has many health experts on edge, infectious disease experts say Delta poses an immediate threat here and that Canada needs to prepare now to prevent a severe uptick in cases, hospitalizations and deaths.

Some experts predict that the wave of infections in many European countries could soon occur in Canada. Many Canadians got their vaccines a few months after people in European countries, so some experts are hopeful that expanding the eligibility for third doses could help the country prevent or mitigate the effects of a possible new wave, particularly if Omicron proves to be more transmissible than the Delta variant.