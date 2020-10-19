 Skip to main content
The Globe and Mail
Canada

Ontario to expand list of items accepted in province’s blue box recycling program

The Canadian Press
Open this photo in gallery

Ontario Environment Minister Jeff Yurek speaks during a news conference at Queen's Park, in Toronto, on May 9, 2020.

Richard Lautens/The Canadian Press

Ontario says it plans to expand the list of items accepted in the province’s blue box recycling program.

Environment Minister Jeff Yurek says the proposed new list of items accepted will include plastic cups, foils, trays and bags.

Single use items such as stir sticks, straws, cutlery and plates will also be permitted in blue bins under the proposal.

He says the province will also expand blue box services to more smaller and rural communities with populations under 5,000.

The government says the new regulations would also transition the costs of the program away from municipal governments to waste producers.

Ontario estimates that the change would save municipal governments $135-million a year.

The province is seeking public feedback on the proposal until Dec. 2.

