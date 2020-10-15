Ontario to hire more contact tracers as province reports 783 new COVID-19 cases

Open this photo in gallery People wait in line outside a COVID-19 assessment centre at Mount Sinai Hospital, in Toronto, on Sept. 24, 2020. Nathan Denette/The Canadian Press

Canada’s most populous province has announced plans to beef up its contact tracing as it recorded a nine per cent increase in new daily COVID-19 cases and five more deaths from the virus.

Ontario says it has hired 100 more people to help track and isolate new cases of the novel coronavirus and plans to hire 500 more by mid-November.

The province reported 783 new COVID-19 infections, up from 721 a day earlier.

Story continues below advertisement

How many coronavirus cases are there in Canada, by province, and worldwide? The latest maps and charts

It says it completed nearly 40,000 tests on Wednesday.

Quebec, meanwhile, is reporting 969 new COVID-19 cases and eight more deaths in the past 24 hours. There were 844 new cases recorded the previous day.

Health officials in the provinces reported another 22 deaths that they say occurred at earlier dates.

Also Thursday, a new study published in the Journal of the Association for Consumer Research suggests governments and corporations are shifting the responsibility for managing the pandemic onto individuals.

A team of three Canadian researchers found that in the early days, governments and companies took decisive action to mitigate the risk of spreading COVID-19.

But as the pandemic wore on, messaging shifted to urging consumers to follow guidelines such as physical distancing and mask use.

Dr. Theresa tam says as long as kids are trick-or-treating outdoors, wearing masks, staying distant and not rooting through communal candy bowls, going out for Halloween should be fine in most parts of the country even amid the pandemic. The Canadian Press

Sign up for the Coronavirus Update newsletter to read the day’s essential coronavirus news, features and explainers written by Globe reporters and editors.