Ontario to hold inquest into deaths of three women killed by Basil Borutski

The Canadian Press
Basil Borutski is seen in a police vehicle in a Sept. 23, 2015, file photo. Borutski was convicted of first-degree murder in the deaths of 36-year-old Anastasia Kuzyk and 48-year-old Nathalie Warmerdam, and of second-degree murder in the slaying of 66-year-old Carol Culleton.

Justin Tang/THE CANADIAN PRESS

The Ontario government has announced an inquest into the deaths of three women killed in an hour-long rampage in the Ottawa Valley in 2015.

Basil Borutski was convicted of first-degree murder in the deaths of 36-year-old Anastasia Kuzyk and 48-year-old Nathalie Warmerdam, and of second-degree murder in slaying of 66-year-old Carol Culleton.

A statement from the Ministry of the Solicitor General says the inquest will examine the circumstances surrounding the deaths and a jury may make recommendations on how to prevent similar incidents.

Kuzyk and Warmerdam were both killed with a 12-gauge shotgun fired at close range, while Culleton was strangled with a television coaxial cable.

Prior to the murders, Borutski twice spent time in jail after two of the women accused him of assault and uttering threats. He also had a well-known reputation in the community for making threats and a propensity toward violence.

In a videotaped interview played at his trial, Borutski said his actions were fuelled by rage at what he considered to be the lies and betrayals of his victims.

