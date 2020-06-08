Ontario to increase social gatherings to 10, allows certain regions to reopen patios, hair salons; Toronto among excluded areas

Ontario is allowing outdoor patios, hair salons and other services to reopen but only in certain areas of the province – not Toronto – while increasing social gatherings to 10 people in every region.

Premier Doug Ford’s government is announcing the “Stage 2” of Ontario’s reopening plan on Monday, which takes a regional approach to restarting the economy following the COVID-19 lockdown.

Starting Friday, 24 of out the province’s 34 public health regions – excluding the Greater Toronto Area, the Niagara region and the border city of Windsor – will be allowed to open more businesses and resume some outdoor activities. Restaurants and bars will only be able to open outdoor areas for dine-in services, but the province is making it easier for licensed establishments to expand patios onto sidewalks, parking lots and into city streets.

All places of worship in the province will also be allowed to open with physical distancing measures that limit capacity to 30 per cent. Permitted social gatherings for all Ontarians will increase from five to 10.

The government said it made the decision to reopen certain areas based on “trends of key public health indicators such as lower rates of transmission, increased capacity in hospitals, and progress made in testing.”

Cities such as Ottawa, Peterborough, Waterloo and Thunder Bay will be permitted to reopen outdoor restaurant and bar patios, hair and beauty salons, shopping malls with only takeout food services, outdoor splash pads and pools, outdoor team sports training, and camping at private campgrounds, among other things. Weddings and funerals are still limited to 10 people.

Premier Doug Ford is making the announcement about the regional reopening at Queen’s Park on Monday.

“Entering Stage 2 means parts of the province will see more people back on the job and an opportunity to get back together with friends and family,” Mr. Ford said in a statement.

“Although this is extremely encouraging, I urge everyone to exercise caution and continue to follow public health advice as we are not out of the woods yet.”

In Toronto and its surrounding suburbs of Peel, York, Durham and Halton, residents will have to wait until the case numbers go down for additional businesses and services to reopen.

Toronto’s medical officer of health, Eileen De Villa, said Monday that the spread of the virus in her city is still moving in the wrong direction, with an average of 140 new cases every day. She also said testing delays caused by the province’s labs and hospitals were hampering efforts to quickly trace the contacts of all new positive cases.

The region of Haldimand-Norfolk, which has experienced COVID-19 outbreaks among migrant farm workers, will also not be permitted to move forward to stage 2.

At the beginning of each week, the government says it will announce which regions, if any, will be allowed to move into the second stage of reopening.

The province also said it will announce details about child care and summer camps in the near future.

Here are the regions that will be moving into Stage 2 on Friday:

• Algoma Public Health

• Brant County Health Unit

• Chatham-Kent Public Health

• Eastern Ontario Health Unit

• Grey Bruce Health Unit

• Haliburton, Kawartha, Pine Ridge District Health Unit

• Hastings Prince Edward Public Health

• Huron Perth Public Health

• Kingston, Frontenac and Lennox & Addington Public Health

• Leeds Grenville & Lanark District Health Unit

• Middlesex-London Health Unit

• North Bay Parry Sound District Health Unit

• Northwestern Health Unit

• Ottawa Public Health

• Peterborough Public Health

• Porcupine Health Unit

• Public Health Sudbury & Districts

• Region of Waterloo Public Health and Emergency Services

• Renfrew County and District Health Unit

• Simcoe-Muskoka District Health Unit

• Southwestern Public Health

• Thunder Bay District Health Unit

• Timiskaming Health Unit

• Wellington-Dufferin-Guelph Public Health

