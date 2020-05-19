Ontario to keep all schools closed through the end of June

Open this photo in gallery A woman walks her dog past removed basketball nets at the closed Tomken Road Middle School, in Mississauga, Ont., on March 31, 2020. Nathan Denette/The Canadian Press

Ontario is keeping all schools in the province closed until the end of the school year in June and boosting summer learning programs.

“One thing I will never do is take unnecessary risk when it comes to our children,” Premier Doug Ford said Tuesday.

Schools in the province have been closed to in-class instruction since March break to prevent the spread of COVID-19. Daycares will remain closed for the time being and will be gradually reopened as part of the government’s “stage 2” plan, Education Minister Stephen Lecce said.

Mr. Ford said if public health measures continue to improve, his government will allow summer day camps to open with strict guidelines in July and August. Overnight camps will not be permitted.

The government has extended closings every few weeks. Other provinces, including Alberta, Saskatchewan and New Brunswick, had earlier announced that their schools would be closed for the academic year.

In late March, Mr. Lecce introduced teacher-led learning plans, which set out student expectations for different grades. Today, he said the government is scaling up its summer learning plan.

Mr. Lecce said if emergency measures are lifted, there will be an opportunity for in-class instruction for high school students in July and August “with strong protocols” in place, with a virtual component for those who don’t want to attend in person.

He said Ontario will have to “reimagine” the way schools operate when they re-open in September. He said details will be revealed in June.

“It’s obvious that schools will not look the same,” he said.

The school announcement comes as Ontario began to reopen parts of its economy on Tuesday, resuming all construction, restarting scheduled surgeries and allowing retail stores outside of malls to open with physical distancing guidelines. Golf courses and marinas were allowed to open as of Saturday.

While nanny and housekeeping services can resume, the government continues to limit social gatherings. Ontario on Tuesday extended emergency orders that restrict social gatherings of more than five people from outside of the same household until at least May 29, as well as dine-in restaurants and bars.

Provincial ministers of education and public-health officials have been wrestling with the reopening of schools because the impact of COVID-19 on children is unclear. Children tend not to get very ill, but public health officials are still trying to understand how children affect transmission. No Canadian children are known to have died of COVID-19, according to the Public Health Agency of Canada. Ontario recently updated its case definition of COVID-19 to include multi-system inflammatory vasculitis, a rare but serious inflammatory illness that appears to be similar to Kawasaki disease, as an atypical presentation in children.

British Columbia said late last week that it would reopen schools in June for optional, part-time classes. The province had reopened a number of schools for the children of essential workers.

Quebec, too, reopened its elementary schools and daycares last week outside of the Montreal area. School boards in the province outlined a number of safety measures should families choose to send their children to school, including limiting classes to 15 students, keeping pupils two metres apart and having teachers focus on core subjects, meaning no physical education, music, drama or art classes. High school students continue to do their school work online.

After twice delaying the opening of Montreal area schools, Premier François Legault said last week that schools would remain closed until the fall, but daycares will open in Montreal on June 1. The city has been the hot spot for coronavirus infections in the country.

