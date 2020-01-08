Ontario to let boards decide if standardized math test will go ahead amid job action by teachers

The Ontario government is leaving it up to school boards to decide if a standardized math assessment for Grade 9, scheduled to begin next week, would go ahead in light of ongoing job action by high school teachers.

Education Minister Stephen Lecce said on Wednesday that he recognized that most English public high school would likely postpone the test to the second semester of the academic year. However, he said that all students would need to take the test in June “as it provides a valuable opportunity for individual feedback for students and families.”

The Grade 9 math assessment, administered by the Education Quality and Accountability Office (EQAO), can count for up to 30 per cent of a student’s final course mark. It is up to schools or school boards to decide whether to count the provincial assessment and for how much of a student’s final mark.

The changes come as Ontario’s high school teachers and education workers held another one-day strike on Wednesday, targeting select boards, including the Peel District School Board. Last month, Ontario Secondary School Teachers’ Federation (OSSTF) members held a daylong walkout, the first province-wide strike in more than two decades.

Part of the job action by OSSTF includes not participating in EQAO preparation or testing.

“OSSSTF said their job action would not impact students, but this is a clear example of union disruption affecting Ontario students,” Mr. Lecce said in a statement on Wednesday.

“It is unfair that union leaders are undermining student success … The government believes in setting students up for success and providing students, parents and the province with data and insights needed to make critical policy decisions.”

Harvey Bischof, president of the OSSTF, which represents 60,000 high-school teachers and support workers, said that delaying the standardized test would have no impact on student learning, and that they will continue to be in class for the most part and receive supports for teachers and education workers.

“We don’t see any negative outcome of postponing the EQAO testing,” he said.

Mr. Bischof said there has no progress at the bargaining table and the government has sent “a very clear signal that it’s their ongoing intention to erode the number of education worker and teacher positions in our schools.”

OSSTF has said that it would postpone its ongoing strikes and negotiate if the government agreed not to increase class sizes.

Mr. Lecce recently softened the government's stand on increasing class sizes in high schools to an average of 25 instead of the previous goal of 28 over four years. However, that is still an increase from the original average of 22.

The government is also mandating that high school students take two online courses to graduate, instead of the four it initially proposed.

Mr. Lecce has said that wage hikes remained the main stumbling block, with the unions asking for a 2-per-cent increase reflecting the rate of inflation, in the face of the government's wage-cap legislation meant to limit public-sector pay increases to 1 per cent.

Mr. Bischof said repeatedly said that his members are simply asking for cost-of-living increases in line with inflation.

Meanwhile, the Elementary Teachers’ Federation of Ontario, the province’s largest education union, with 83,000 members, escalated its work-to-rule campaign last month, which includes not planning any new field trips or collecting money for school-based activities, except charitable causes. And the Ontario English Catholic Teachers’ Association said on Wednesday that it will take job action next week that targets administrative tasks, if a deal is not reached with the government.

