Most remaining mandatory mask rules in Ontario will expire on Saturday.

Dr. Kieran Moore, the province’s chief medical officer, says he made the decision based on high vaccination rates and improvements in the provincial COVID-19 situation.

Rules requiring that people wear masks on public transit and many health-care settings will expire at 12 a.m., months after mask requirements lifted in most other settings.

However, masks will still be required in long-term care homes and retirement homes.

The province says masks are still “strongly recommended” in high-risk congregate settings like group homes and shelters.

Directives around mask requirements for health workers will also expire on Saturday and be replaced by Health Ministry guidance outlining when masks should be worn in hospitals and other health workplaces.

