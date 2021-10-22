Customers at Allen's pub in Toronto are served by a masked waiter on Nov., 22, 2020.Christopher Katsarov/The Globe and Mail

Ontario will lift its COVID-19 physical distancing rules for restaurants, bars and gyms as of Monday, Premier Doug Ford announced Friday as he laid out a long-term plan for reopening the province as the pandemic recedes.

The overall plan aims to lift all remaining public-health measures – including mask mandates and Ontario’s recently implemented vaccine certificate rules – by the end of March 2022. But the province says its “cautious” and “gradual” plan will be guided by key indicators such as case rates and hospital capacity.

“Thanks to our cautious and careful approach to re-opening, we are now in position to gradually lift all remaining public health measures over the coming months,” Mr. Ford said in a press release. “This plan is built for the long term. It will guide us safely through the winter and out of this pandemic, while avoiding lockdowns and ensuring we don’t lose the hard-fought gains we have made.”

The province’s decision just before Thanksgiving to allow large sports venues such as the home of the Toronto Maple Leafs to operate without capacity limits angered restaurants, who faced the end of patio season with physical distancing rules that cut their indoor capacity by as much as half.

As of Oct. 25 at 12:01 a.m., Ontario will lift those limits for businesses where its vaccine-certificate rules are in place, including restaurants, bars, gyms, casinos and bingo halls. The government will also allow other businesses and institutions still subject to physical-distancing requirements to lift them if they opt into the vaccine-certificate rules, including barber shops, museums and art galleries, along with venues that hold weddings, funerals or religious services. On Nov.15, Ontario plans to remove capacity limits in higher risk settings such as dance clubs or strip clubs.

By Jan. 17, the government says, it could begin lifting its proof-of-vaccination requirements gradually in restaurants and bars, gyms and arenas. In February, it could lift them in nightclubs and other higher-risk settings.

Under the plan, all remaining measures, including wearing masks, could be lifted as early as March 28.

Earlier on Friday, Ontario’s independent COVID-19 Science Advisory Table released new modelling projections suggesting the number of daily new infections should remain relatively stable for the next month, provided Ontario maintains public-health rules such as mandatory masking, vaccine certificates, improved ventilation and symptom screening. And this stability is achievable, the table says, even as the cold weather moves more interactions indoors.

Under a worse-case scenario, where the number of contacts per person increases, the province could see over 600 new cases a day by the end of November. Under a best-case scenario, that number drops below 200. Ontario reported 492 new cases on Friday, 325 of them in the unvaccinated or in people whose vaccination status is unknown, with the weekly average pointed downward.

But the science table warns that things could go wrong if Ontario were to lift too many restrictions too quickly, pointing to Denmark and Finland which have eased masking and other rules and are now seeing a resurgence in cases, despite high vaccination rates.

