Ontario to loosen COVID-19 restrictions in some regions on Wednesday

Ontario announced plans for a gradual easing of its COVID-19 restrictions on Monday, pledging to allow non-essential retailers in parts of the province to reopen – but with 25-per-cent capacity limits – while maintaining shutdowns in Toronto and other hotspots for another two weeks.

In most of the province, the changes leave current restrictions and the province’s stay-at-home order in effect for now.

But as of Wednesday at 12:01 a.m., Ontario will lift the order for three public health units east of Toronto with low infection counts and move them into the province’s “green” category with the fewest COVID-19 rules: Hastings Prince Edward Public Health; Kingston, Frontenac and Lennox & Addington Public Health; and Renfrew County and District Health Unit.

The “green” category allows for indoor dining, indoor fitness classes of up to 50 people, indoor weddings of 50 people and for casinos and cinemas to reopen with limits.

Other parts of the province will see the stay-at-home order lifted after another week, on Feb. 16, except the hardest-hit areas of the province – Toronto, York Region and Peel Region – which are to remain under a stay-at-home order until Feb. 22. All decisions, the province says, are subject to change if the situation worsens.

Ontario’s overall state-of-emergency declaration expires on Tuesday. While the province is still urging residents to stay home and work from home if possible, once its stay-at-home order lifts, regions will return to the province’s colour-coded levels of pandemic closures.

However, even in the highest “Grey/Lockdown” level, non-essential retailers previously shut down will now be allowed to reopen to customers, provided they cap their capacity at 25 per cent.

The government is also adding new retail capacity limits to the next level below lockdown, the “red” zone, restricting supermarkets and grocery stores to 75 per cent capacity and other retail stores, including big-box stores, to 50 per cent.

Lobbyists for the retail industry and small business have been pleading for a change to allow stores deemed non-essential to reopen. The province’s rules under lockdown previously allowed groceries and pharmacies to remain open but also classified big-box stores selling those goods as well as other items as essential.

“Our No. 1 priority will always be protecting the health and safety of all individuals, families and workers across the province,” Premier Doug Ford said in a prepared statement. “But we must also consider the severe impact COVID-19 is having on our businesses. That’s why we have been listening to business owners, and we are strengthening and adjusting the framework to allow more businesses to safely reopen and get people back to work.”

Ontario’s plans for the gradual reopening also include what it is calling an “emergency brake,” in case new and more contagious variants of the virus take hold.

Under this new system, the province’s Chief Medical Officer of Health, David Williams, in consultation with local medical officers of health, will be able to order any region where infections are increasing back into the “Grey/Lockdown” level at any time.

“While we are seeing our numbers trend in the right direction, our situation remains precarious as the variants of concern remain a serious risk,” Dr. Williams said in a statement. “This is not a reopening or a ‘return to normal,’ and we must continue to limit close contact to our immediate households and stay at home except for essential reasons.”

