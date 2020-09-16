Ontario to lower limits on social gatherings after recent jump in COVID-19 cases

Open this photo in gallery Ontario Premier Doug Ford speaks during a news conference at Queen's Park, in Toronto, on June 29, 2020. Frank Gunn/The Canadian Press

Ontario will lower the limits on social gatherings in a bid to stem a recent increase in COVID-19 cases.

Premier Doug Ford’s office has confirmed the move but won’t say when the new health guidelines will be available.

The current limit on social gatherings is 50 people indoors and 100 outdoors.

Provincial health officials have attributed the spike in cases largely to people not following public health guidelines at social gatherings.

Ford has promised to take actions in the regions where most of the cases have emerged – Toronto, Peel, and Ottawa.

He has also not ruled out further lockdowns in those areas if virus case numbers aren’t brought under control.

On Wednesday, the province reported 315 new cases of COVID-19, and two new deaths from the virus.

There were also 154 cases newly marked as resolved over the past 24 hours.

The total number of cases in Ontario now stands at 45,383, which includes 2,822 deaths and 40,245 cases classified as resolved.

Health Minister Christine Elliott says 25 public health units are reporting five or fewer cases.

She says Toronto is reporting 77 new cases, with 61 in Ottawa and 54 in Peel Region.

The province says it processed 28,761 tests over the previous 24 hours.

It is also reporting 12 new COVID-19 cases in schools — six students, four staff, and two are unidentified.

Premier Doug Ford says his government will address long line-ups at COVID-19 testing centres across the province. Ford promised that he will unveil plans in the coming days to ensure the wait for virus tests is cut down, but he did not say specifically what those will be. The Canadian Press

