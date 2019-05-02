 Skip to main content

Canada Ontario to make it cheaper to build secondary suites, rental housing

TORONTO
The Canadian Press
Ontario is planning to make it cheaper to build secondary suites and rental housing as part of the government’s plan to increase housing supply.

Municipal Affairs and Housing Minister Steve Clark is tabling legislation today that includes a host of changes aimed at improving speed and costs in creating housing, as well as promoting a mix of housing types.

The government is proposing to eliminate a charge for creating a second suite in new homes and allow homeowners to create units above garages or in laneways.

Charges for building rental and not-for-profit housing would be deferred, allowing the developer to pay in instalments over five years.

As well, the government says it will remove the requirement for certain new homes to include electric vehicle charging stations in order to reduce costs.

The Local Planning and Appeal Tribunal, which replaced the Ontario Municipal Board, would also be given more powers to manage and decide cases in order to reduce delays.

