 Skip to main content
Welcome to
super saver spring
offer ends april 20
save over $140
save over 85%
$0.99
per week for 24 weeks
Welcome to
super saver spring
$0.99
per week
for 24 weeks
Start Today Start Today
// //

Canada

Register
AdChoices

Ontario to make two new universities following Laurentian’s financial troubles

Joe FriesenPostsecondary Education Reporter
For Subscribers
Comments
Text Size

Getting audio file ...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Open this photo in gallery

The main entrance to the Laurentian University campus in Sudbury, Ont., on Feb. 1, 2021.

Gino Donato/The Globe and Mail

The Ontario government moved to grant independence to a medical school and a francophone university in Northern Ontario on Thursday, just days after more than 100 faculty positions and nearly 70 programs were eliminated at Laurentian University.

One of the universities currently involved with the medical school seemed taken by surprise, and said it was not consulted.

The Progressive Conservative government introduced legislation to make the Northern Ontario School of Medicine and Hearst University independent, stand-alone, degree-granting universities. At the moment both are affiliated with Laurentian University in Sudbury, which is in the midst of insolvency and eliminated 110 faculty positions and nearly 70 programs earlier this week.

Story continues below advertisement

The Northern Ontario School of Medicine (NOSM), however, is also in partnership with Lakehead University in Thunder Bay. The school, opened in 2005, specializes in providing training in rural and family medicine in northern settings for about 460 students.

Laurentian University staff agree to pay cut in new collective agreement

Laurentian University ran deficits dating back to 2014, government adviser says in report

On Thursday afternoon, shortly after the government announced that NOSM had been placed on a path to independence, Lakehead University president Moira McPherson released a statement saying the university was not consulted and is very concerned about the move’s implications.

“The Northern Ontario School of Medicine is an integral part of Lakehead University and our community,” Dr. McPherson said. “We are concerned by today’s news, particularly in light of the absence of any consultation with the university. We are in the process of reviewing this decision and determining its impacts.”

The Ontario government has been criticized this week by members of the francophone community for allowing Laurentian to severely reduce its French offerings. An emergency debate was held in the House of Commons on Wednesday on the Laurentian situation that touched on the crucial role the university plays for French-speaking people in Ontario. Hearst, which has about 160 full time students, is northwest of Sudbury and also has campuses in Timmins and Kapuskasing. It has been affiliated with Laurentian since 1963.

Under the proposed legislation, Hearst and NOSM would be set on a path toward independent governance and administration and their own degree-granting powers. The institutions would also be able to introduce new programs and offer them in other Ontario communities, the government said.

“NOSM and Hearst provide specialized and important educational opportunities in Northeastern Ontario,” said Ross Romano, Minister of Colleges and Universities. “They are ready to take the next step in their development and maturity as institutions. This new independence will ensure that each institution has the autonomy to grow in ways that more effectively support the access to quality education for students and communities in the region.”

The minister did not specifically address the concerns raised by Lakehead University’s president, but spokesman Scott Clark said the government would work with all the institutions involved to support the transition.

Story continues below advertisement

In a statement, NOSM president Sarita Verma said she could not comment on the government’s proposed legislation due to the insolvency proceedings involving Laurentian University.

Laurentian filed for creditor protection in February. It had run deficits for several years, piled on debt to construct new buildings, and had even spent grant money earmarked for research.

It is the first Canadian publicly funded university to restructure under the Companies’ Creditors Arrangement Act.

On Thursday, Laurentian president Robert Haché said the university had come through a number of difficult steps to ensure its survival, referring to a massive reduction in tenured teaching staff and an across-the-board wage cut for remaining employees.

He said the university will now seek an additional loan to continue operating beyond the end of April and implement a plan for long-term sustainability.

Our Morning Update and Evening Update newsletters are written by Globe editors, giving you a concise summary of the day’s most important headlines. Sign up today.

Your Globe

Build your personal news feed

  1. Follow topics and authors relevant to your reading interests.
  2. Check your Following feed daily, and never miss an article. Access your Following feed from your account menu at the top right corner of every page.

Follow the author of this article:

View more suggestions in Following Read more about following topics and authors
Report an error Editorial code of conduct
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

If you do not see your comment posted immediately, it is being reviewed by the moderation team and may appear shortly, generally within an hour.

We aim to have all comments reviewed in a timely manner.

Comments that violate our community guidelines will not be posted.

UPDATED: Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies