Ontario to move Sudbury health region into lockdown on Friday after major spike in COVID-19 cases

Sudbury, Ont., will move into lockdown on Friday after a large spike in COVID-19 cases.

The government said it’s placing the region in the strictest category of Ontario’s pandemic restrictions framework to curb the spread of more contagious COVID-19 variants and protect health system capacity.

Sudbury has been in the second-strictest “red” category of the framework and the province is using its “emergency brake” mechanism to impose the lockdown.

The government said the Sudbury region’s case rates increased by 54 per cent between March 3 and March 9, to 75.9 cases per 100,000 people.

The lockdown will take effect in the Sudbury and Districts public health region Friday at 12:01 a.m.

The emergency brake measure was applied in the Thunder Bay and Simcoe Muskoka areas last month, moving those regions into lockdown from less restrictive levels of the framework after worrying pandemic trends emerged.

Meanwhile, Ontario reported 1,092 new cases of COVID-19 today as the province surpassed a million total vaccine doses administered.

Health Minister Christine Elliott says there are 293 new cases in Toronto, 199 in Peel Region, and 79 in York Region.

Ten more deaths were linked to the virus.

A total of 1,019,407 doses of vaccine have been administered in Ontario after 40,610 were given since the last daily update..

More than 60,600 tests were completed since Wednesday’s report.

Ontario plans to release new COVID-19 projections this afternoon.

Ontario says family doctors in six regions will start administering COVID-19 vaccinations to patients aged 60-64 this weekend. Premier Doug Ford says the initiative will start in Toronto, Peel Region, Hamilton, Guelph, Peterborough, and Simcoe-Muskoka, with doctors starting to contact patients to book appointments today. The Canadian Press

