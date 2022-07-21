Ontario parents can book COVID-19 vaccinations for kids aged six months to under five years old starting next Thursday.

The province says pediatric vaccine bookings for that age group will open at 8 a.m. on July 28.

Shots can be booked through the province’s online portal, public health units that use their own booking systems, pharmacies, Indigenous-led clinics as well as some primary care providers and pediatricians.

The province says Moderna’s pediatric shots are being distributed over the next several days.

Health Minister Sylvia Jones says the shot will give young family members extra protection against COVID-19.

Immunocompromised youth aged 12 to 17 will also be able to schedule second booster doses next Thursday if six months have passed since their first booster dose, or fourth shot.

Sign up for the Coronavirus Update newsletter to read the day’s essential coronavirus news, features and explainers written by Globe reporters and editors.