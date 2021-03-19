Ontario to open COVID-19 vaccine bookings for those 75 and older on Monday

Open this photo in gallery Ontario Premier Doug Ford attends a news conference after touring a mass COVID-19 vaccination site, in Hamilton, Ont., on March 18, 2021. Nathan Denette/The Canadian Press

Ontario is opening up vaccine appointments to adults 75 and over starting on Monday, as well as removing the age limit on AstraZeneca shots for older seniors.

The province’s centralized booking system, launched this week for adults 80 and over, will start taking appointments for those 75 and up on Monday, Premier Doug Ford announced on Friday. This includes people who are turning 75 in 2021.

More than 50 per cent of the province’s adults 80 and older – about 340,000 people – have now received at least one dose, Mr. Ford said. This includes long-term care residents, most of whom have received two shots.

“Because of this progress, I can now say we’re ready to take the next step in our vaccine rollout, and we’re able to do so ahead of schedule,” Mr. Ford said.

Retired Gen. Rick Hillier, chair of Ontario’s vaccination task force, said appointments for those 80 and over have slowed, allowing the province to open up bookings for younger seniors about two weeks ahead of schedule. He also estimated the next group of seniors age 70 and up will be able to get shots in early April.

The government will also allow adults 60 and over to start receiving AstraZeneca jabs at doctor’s office and pharmacies, which were previously offered only to those aged 60 to 64. Recent guidelines from the National Advisory Committee on Immunization said AstraZeneca can be used for all adults, not just those under 65.

Mr. Ford urged people to take any vaccine they are offered – be it AstraZeneca, Moderna or Pfizer.

“If you take the shot, it’s going to do two things; it’s going to keep you out of the hospital and it’s going to save your life,” he said.

Currently, AstraZeneca shots are offered at 327 pharmacies, only in Toronto, Windsor-Essex and Kingston. The government said over the next two weeks, it will become available at another 350 pharmacies across the province for a total of 700 locations, and 1,500 locations by April. Depending on supply, pharmacies could administer up to 40 per cent of all vaccinations by the end of April, the province said, including the Moderna vaccine.

Ontario has faced pushback during its vaccine rollout for prioritizing professions such as naturopaths, chiropractors, registered massage therapists and vaccinating firefighters and some police officer before most of the province’s adults who are 65 and older.

Since the vaccination campaigns began, Quebec has focused more than Ontario on vulnerable older people and a narrower group of family caregivers and front-line health-care professionals. Quebec also delayed second doses from the start, allowing it to reach more people.

Mr. Ford defended his government’s progress, saying Ontario is moving “like greased lightning” and all that’s required is more vaccines from the federal government.

Ontario Premier Doug Ford says people across the province can’t let their guard down as the province’s science advisers warn of a third wave of COVID-19. Ford said that people must continue to follow public-health guidance even as vaccines become more widely available. The Canadian Press

