Ontario to pause first doses of AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccines

Ontario’s top doctor says the province will stop giving out first doses of the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine.

Dr. David Williams says the decision has been made out of an abundance of caution because of increased instances of a rare blood clotting disorder linked to the shot.

The move comes hours after Alberta said it won’t give out more first doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine for the time being because there aren’t any confirmed shipments coming.

The AstraZeneca vaccine has been linked to a new blood clotting syndrome that is extremely rare but can be fatal.

In Canada, at least 12 cases have been confirmed out of more than two million doses given and three women have died.

Ontario says it has 49,280 doses of the shot remaining in the province out of over 707,000 received.

