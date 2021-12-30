Ontario will push back the return to school to Wednesday, according to a senior government source.

Classes were set to resume as early as Monday in much of the province, but critics called for clarity on the back-to-school plan in light of the spike in COVID-19 cases.

The source says the province will deploy 3,000 more HEPA filter units to school boards in addition the 70,000 it has already rolled out, and will also provide N95 masks to staff.

The source also says seating capacity in concert venues, arenas and theatres will be limited to 1,000 people or 50 per cent capacity, whichever is less, starting Friday.

The changes are expected to be announced this afternoon by Ontario’s chief medical officer of health.

The news comes as the province set a record Thursday with 13,807 COVID-19 infections and a surge in hospitalizations.

More coming.

