Ontario to recall legislature, invoke notwithstanding clause over ruling on election advertising

Open this photo in gallery Ontario Premier Doug Ford holds a press conference at the Ontario Legislature in Toronto on May 13, 2021. The Ford government is reconvening the legislature on June 10 to pass a new bill to invoke the notwithstanding clause in order to override an Ontario court ruling on third-party advertising. Frank Gunn/The Canadian Press

The Ontario government is calling back the legislature to invoke the Constitution’s notwithstanding clause to override a recent court ruling that tossed out its new rules limiting third-party political advertising before elections.

The rarely used clause allows the government to void parts of the Charter of Rights and Freedoms in order to pursue its legislative agenda.

An Ontario Superior Court judge ruled Tuesday that the Ford government’s recent changes to the province’s election rules, which capped spending by third-party political advertisers at $600,000 for a year before the official month-long campaign period, are unconstitutional.

The ruling means that, as of Tuesday, Ontario has no spending limits on advertising by unions, corporations or other non-political party interest groups until the official, 28-day campaign period begins for the next provincial vote, which is set for June 2, 2022. A $100,000 spending limit for such groups during the campaign itself remains in place.

Progressive Conservative House leader Paul Calandra said the decision to recall the legislature and introduce a new bill is intended to protect Ontario elections from political influence. The legislature will return on Thursday, but will need to sit for several days into next week in order to pass legislation that would invoke the notwithstanding clause.

“Following the Superior Court decision earlier this week, the government will be recalling the Legislature tomorrow and introducing legislation to protect the individual rights of Ontario voters and protect our elections from American-style super PACs and their big-money political influence,” Mr. Calandra said in a statement.

“The court’s decision earlier this week means a few wealthy elites, corporations and special interest groups operating through American-style super PACs would be allowed to interfere in and control our elections with unlimited money, with no rules, no disclosure, and with no accountability.”

The Ontario legislature rose for summer break on June 3, and was not scheduled to return until September 13.

It’s not the first time the Ford government has used the notwithstanding clause. In 2018, when a judge ruled Mr. Ford’s mid-election changes to Toronto’s city council were unconstitutional, the Premier invoked the Constitution’s notwithstanding clause, but the lower-court ruling was later overturned.

A union-sponsored, third-party advertising group, Working Families, had led a legal challenge of a six-month pre-election spending limit for third parties that the previous Liberal government established in 2017. The Canadian Civil Liberties Association was an intervenor in the case, which also includes teachers’ unions.

But earlier this year, before that challenge had made its way through the courts, Premier Doug Ford’s Progressive Conservative government – elected in 2018 – passed its own election-rule changes.

Among the changes PC Attorney-General Doug Downey introduced was an expansion of the six-month restricted period to a full year before the writs are issued for an election, while keeping the $600,000 spending cap.

Opposition critics suggested the government was trying to silence its opponents as it faces future election debates over its handling of the pandemic, in which hospitals have been pushed to the brink and 3,790 people have died in long-term care homes.

In the 2018 campaign, Mr. Ford’s PC Party had the support of a large third-party advertiser called Ontario Pride, which was funded in large part by the development industry. But unions and the labour-sponsored Working Families coalition have accounted for a large portion of third-party spending in Ontario elections.

Tuesday’s ruling was the latest legal defeat for the Ford government, which has lost court battles over its objection to Ottawa’s carbon-pricing regime, its attempt to force gas stations to post anti-carbon-pricing stickers and the cancellation of a massive wind-power project.

