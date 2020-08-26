 Skip to main content
The Globe and Mail
Canada

Ontario to receive $760-million from feds as part of $2-billion school plan

Laura StoneQueen's Park Reporter
Caroline AlphonsoEducation Reporter
Ontario will receive more than $760-million from the federal government to safely reopen schools this year, as the province faces growing pressure to reduce class sizes.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on Wednesday is announcing up to $2-billion for provinces and territories, called the Safe Return to Class Fund, to help pay for new learning spaces, air ventilation, hand sanitation and personal protective equipment and cleaning supplies. The Prime Minister is making the announcement at a school in north Toronto.

The federal government is also spending an additional $112-million for schools in First Nations.

“No parent should be losing sleep because they have to go back to work, but aren’t confident schools are properly prepared,” Mr. Trudeau said in prepared remarks.

The money, which will flow in two installments this fall and early next year, will be allocated based on the number of children aged four to 18 years old, with $2-million in base funding for each jurisdiction.

Ontario Premier Doug Ford and his Education Minister, Stephen Lecce, have faced criticism from school boards, educators and parents in recent weeks for their back-to-school plan. The government, critics say, has not provided enough funding to lower class sizes or provide sufficient health and safety measures. Some boards have been told to redo their plans weeks after getting the green light from the Ministry of Education.

Mr. Ford, however, has repeatedly defended his government's plan as the best in the country. The Ontario government has previously announced it is providing $309-million to school boards for cleaning, public health nurses, masks and other personal protective equipment.

Mr. Lecce has also said the government is “unlocking” $500-million from school boards’ reserves — money set aside to cover liabilities — that could be used to improve physical-distancing measures, such as smaller classes or leasing additional spaces. School boards have said only a portion of that money can be used to reopen schools safely.

It is unclear how provinces will use the money and even how quickly it can be put in place. Students in Quebec return to school later this week, and school boards in other parts of the country have been drawing up reopening plans with schools starting in a matter of weeks.

The Toronto District School Board, Canada’s largest school district, will use a combination of government funding, $29.5-million from its reserves and $2.9-million for elsewhere in its budget to lower class sizes in elementary schools, particularly in those communities hardest hit by COVID-19. The board recently said that kindergarten classes in COVID-19 hotspots would have no more than 15 children and other elementary grades would be at 20 students.

According to the federal government, Ontario will be allocated a maximum of $763.34 million; Quebec will receive $432.15 million; Alberta: $262.84 million; British Columbia: $242.36 million; Manitoba: $85.41 million; Saskatchewan: $74.9 million; Nova Scotia: $47.88 million; New Brunswick: $39.79 million; Newfoundland and Labrador: $26.18 million; Prince Edward Island: $10.39 million; Nunavut: $5.75 million; Northwest Territories: $4.85 million; Yukon: $4.16 million.

The funding comes in addition to more than $19-billion previously announced by Ottawa to help provinces and territories safely restart their economies.

