Ontario to replace Dr. David Williams province’s top doctor: reports

Media reports say Ontario is replacing its chief medical officer of health more than a year into the COVID-19 pandemic.
Multiple anonymous sources told the Toronto Star that Dr. Kieran Moore will replace Dr. David Williams as the province’s top doctor.
Toronto’s CityNews issued a similar report.
Ms. Moore currently heads up the Kingston, Frontenac, Lennox and Addington Public Health Unit.
Representatives from the premier’s office, the Ministry of Health and the Kingston-area public health unit did not immediately respond to the Canadian Press’s requests for comment.
Williams has faced much criticism over his handling of the COVID-19 pandemic.
