Ontario to replace Dr. David Williams province’s top doctor: reports

Open this photo in gallery Ontario's Chief Medical Officer of Health Dr. David Williams, pictured April 1, 2021, during a press conference, where the province released its latest COVID-19 modelling. Nathan Denette/The Canadian Press

Media reports say Ontario is replacing its chief medical officer of health more than a year into the COVID-19 pandemic.

Multiple anonymous sources told the Toronto Star that Dr. Kieran Moore will replace Dr. David Williams as the province’s top doctor.

Toronto’s CityNews issued a similar report.

Ms. Moore currently heads up the Kingston, Frontenac, Lennox and Addington Public Health Unit.

Representatives from the premier’s office, the Ministry of Health and the Kingston-area public health unit did not immediately respond to the Canadian Press’s requests for comment.

Williams has faced much criticism over his handling of the COVID-19 pandemic.

