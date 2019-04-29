 Skip to main content

Canada Ontario to review OPP workplace culture after recent suicides

Subscribe Register My account My account AdChoices

Ontario to review OPP workplace culture after recent suicides

TORONTO
The Canadian Press
For Subscribers
Comments

Ontario is spending up to $500,000 to review workplace culture at the provincial police, prompted by recent suicides.

Solicitor General Sylvia Jones announced today that the government will create an independent review panel.

Jones has said the Ontario Provincial Police are facing a mental health crisis, with 13 officers having taken their own lives since 2012.

Story continues below advertisement

She says front-line OPP members and former staff have raised concerns about the workplace culture.

The three-member panel will consist of former associate chief justice Douglas Cunningham, former deputy attorney general Murray Segal and former NDP cabinet minister David Cooke.

Jones says the panel will start its work next month, give her an interim report by mid-summer and provide a final report by early fall.

Report an error
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

Cannabis pro newsletter