Ontario to roll out contact tracing app

 Skip to main content
The Globe and Mail
Support Quality Journalism
The Globe and Mail
First Access to Latest
Investment News
Collection of curated
e-books and guides
Inform your decisions via
Globe Investor Tools
Just$1.99
per week
for first 24 weeks
Enjoy unlimited digital access
Enjoy Unlimited Digital Access
Get full access to globeandmail.com
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24 weeks
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24 weeks
Start Today
var select={root:".js-sub-pencil",control:".js-sub-pencil-control",open:"o-sub-pencil--open",closed:"o-sub-pencil--closed"},dom={},allowExpand=!0;function pencilInit(o){var e=arguments.length>1&&void 0!==arguments[1]&&arguments[1];select.root=o,dom.root=document.querySelector(select.root),dom.root&&(dom.control=document.querySelector(select.control),dom.control.addEventListener("click",onToggleClicked),setPanelState(e),window.addEventListener("scroll",onWindowScroll),dom.root.removeAttribute("hidden"))}function isPanelOpen(){return dom.root.classList.contains(select.open)}function setPanelState(o){dom.root.classList[o?"add":"remove"](select.open),dom.root.classList[o?"remove":"add"](select.closed),dom.control.setAttribute("aria-expanded",o)}function onToggleClicked(){var l=!isPanelOpen();setPanelState(l)}function onWindowScroll(){window.requestAnimationFrame(function() {var l=isPanelOpen(),n=0===(document.body.scrollTop||document.documentElement.scrollTop);n||l||!allowExpand?n&&l&&(allowExpand=!0,setPanelState(!1)):(allowExpand=!1,setPanelState(!0))});}pencilInit(".js-sub-pencil",!1); // via darwin-bg var slideIndex = 0; carousel(); function carousel() { var i; var x = document.getElementsByClassName("subs_valueprop"); for (i = 0; i < x.length; i++) { x[i].style.display = "none"; } slideIndex++; if (slideIndex> x.length) { slideIndex = 1; } x[slideIndex - 1].style.display = "block"; setTimeout(carousel, 2500); }

Canada

Register
AdChoices
Coronavirus information
Coronavirus information
The Zero Canada Project provides resources to help you make the most of staying home.
Visit the hub

Ontario to roll out contact tracing app

Ivan SemeniukScience Reporter
Comments

Getting audio file...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

In a much-anticipated move, the Ontario government announced on Thursday its intention to roll out an app that can alert smart phone users if they have been near someone who has tested positive for COVID-19.

The app will be based on an open source design that was developed as an independent project by a team affiliated with the Ottawa based e-commerce company Shopify.

A spokesperson said Ontario is aiming to make its version of the app available to the public to download by July 2.

Story continues below advertisement

Anyone who is using the app and who tests positive for COVID-19 can opt to upload this information. The app will then anonymously alert all others whose phones were within close range of the person who tested positive. Information about recent contacts will automatically be erased after 14 days.

Use of the free app is voluntary so its effectiveness at reducing infections will depend in part on how many people choose to download it. On Thursday, provincial officials said they see the technology as and add on to conventional contract tracing methods.

“We’re not depending on the app, it’s a supplement,” one official said.

The app is based on the wireless communication technology known as bluetooth widely used in Apple and Google applications, which allows devices to sense one another without having to work through a central hub. 

Cybersecurity experts say the choice is the preferred way to protect privacy because it only keeps track of how close individuals may have been to one another. Some apps used by other countries rely instead on GPS to pinpoint precisely where an individual who may have been exposed has been, information which could be misused by governments or hackers.

On Thursday provincial officials said that a team at Blackberry Ltd., based in Waterloo, Ont., evaluated the app from a privacy and security standpoint.

The move by Ontario could prompt the adoption of apps that are compatible across the country and can better identify possible disease spread among individuals who cross provincial borders.

Story continues below advertisement

Prime Minister Trudeau also announced the app at a news briefing and said that he anticipated its adoption by other provinces and territories.

Relative to other countries Canada has been slow to make use of apps that leverage mobile phones to track the spread of COVID-19.  One exception has been Alberta which rolled out its own app, called AB TraceTogether in April.

Our Morning Update and Evening Update newsletters are written by Globe editors, giving you a concise summary of the day’s most important headlines. Sign up today.

Related topics

Report an error Editorial code of conduct
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies