Ontario to roll out contact tracing app

In a much-anticipated move, the Ontario government announced on Thursday its intention to roll out an app that can alert smart phone users if they have been near someone who has tested positive for COVID-19.

The app will be based on an open source design that was developed as an independent project by a team affiliated with the Ottawa based e-commerce company Shopify.

A spokesperson said Ontario is aiming to make its version of the app available to the public to download by July 2.

Anyone who is using the app and who tests positive for COVID-19 can opt to upload this information. The app will then anonymously alert all others whose phones were within close range of the person who tested positive. Information about recent contacts will automatically be erased after 14 days.

Use of the free app is voluntary so its effectiveness at reducing infections will depend in part on how many people choose to download it. On Thursday, provincial officials said they see the technology as and add on to conventional contract tracing methods.

“We’re not depending on the app, it’s a supplement,” one official said.

The app is based on the wireless communication technology known as bluetooth widely used in Apple and Google applications, which allows devices to sense one another without having to work through a central hub.

Cybersecurity experts say the choice is the preferred way to protect privacy because it only keeps track of how close individuals may have been to one another. Some apps used by other countries rely instead on GPS to pinpoint precisely where an individual who may have been exposed has been, information which could be misused by governments or hackers.

On Thursday provincial officials said that a team at Blackberry Ltd., based in Waterloo, Ont., evaluated the app from a privacy and security standpoint.

The move by Ontario could prompt the adoption of apps that are compatible across the country and can better identify possible disease spread among individuals who cross provincial borders.

Prime Minister Trudeau also announced the app at a news briefing and said that he anticipated its adoption by other provinces and territories.

Relative to other countries Canada has been slow to make use of apps that leverage mobile phones to track the spread of COVID-19. One exception has been Alberta which rolled out its own app, called AB TraceTogether in April.

