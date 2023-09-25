Open this photo in gallery: Paul Calandra, right, Ontario’s Municipal Affairs and Housing Minister responds to questions as Ontario Premier Doug Ford, left, listens at Queen’s Park in Toronto on Sept. 25, 2023.Nathan Denette/The Canadian Press

The Ontario government plans to introduce a bill that expands the Greenbelt and secures its boundaries in law for the first time, as Premier Doug Ford tries to recover from a political scandal that has left the Progressive Conservatives reeling.

Housing Minister Paul Calandra said Monday he will introduce legislation this week that would return 3,000 hectares of Greenbelt land that were removed by the government back into the protected area, while also leaving in 3,800 hectares of land that were added as part of the province’s initial plan. A substantial portion of that added land was undevelopable or already protected.

Mr. Calandra also said the government will codify the Greenbelt boundaries in legislation, not regulation, for the first time – a complete reversal from the Progressive Conservatives’ previous plan to allow housing development on parts of the 800,000 environmentally protected region that arcs around the Greater Toronto Area.

“We’re going to do what has never been done in this province before. We will protect the Greenbelt once and for all,” Mr. Calandra said in question period on Monday, on the first day the legislature resumed after summer break.

After months of outcry, Mr. Ford last week backed down on his plans to develop on the Greenbelt, apologizing to the public and vowing not to touch the area again. It capped off a difficult summer for the Progressive Conservative government, which included two scathing independent watchdog reports and three cabinet minister resignations – two of them linked to Greenbelt saga. Two senior aides have also resigned.

Steve Clark resigned earlier this summer as housing and municipal affairs minister, and Kaleed Rasheed quit as minister of public and business service delivery, following revelations about the Greenbelt from the province’s auditor-general and integrity commissioner. On Friday, Monte McNaughton resigned as labour minister to take a job in the private sector, although said it wasn’t related to recent events.

The auditor-general’s report from Bonnie Lysyk, who has since retired, concluded the government’s process of selecting the land for removal from the Greenbelt was rushed, seriously flawed and “favoured certain developers.” It found that the changes had resulted in an $8.3-billion windfall for developers, in the form of increased land values.

The province’s integrity commissioner, J. David Wake, later ruled that Mr. Clark had violated the legislature’s ethics rules by failing to properly oversee Ryan Amato, Mr. Clark’s former chief of staff, who drove the selection of Greenbelt lands to be removed.

Mr. Amato resigned on Aug. 22. The following day, the Ontario Provincial Police announced they were referring the Greenbelt matter to the RCMP for review.

In the legislature on Monday, Opposition NDP Leader Marit Stiles accused the government of being mired in scandal and disarray.

“Will the Premier finally come clean and explain his personal involvement in the Greenbelt scandal?” she asked.

Mr. Ford defended himself and his government’s record, and said he was clear to the people of Ontario when he apologized last Thursday.

“That’s what you call leadership: admitting if there was a mistake, moving forward and making sure we go on with our agenda,” he said.

Interim Liberal Leader John Fraser said in the House that “all roads lead to the Premier’s Office” in the Greenbelt scandal.

“No one believes the Premier’s stories any more. And the Greenbelt, it’s just the tip of the iceberg,” he said.

Ms. Stiles also introduced her own bill, the Greenbelt Restoration Act, later Monday, to amend the Greenbelt Act to protect the lands that Mr. Ford’s government removed by regulation last year.

The government used its majority to block the introduction of the bill.

Meanwhile, Green Party Leader Mike Schreiner has asked the province’s Integrity Commissioner to trigger a public inquiry into the Greenbelt land swap. Michelle Renaud, a spokeswoman for Mr. Wake, said the commissioner has received Mr. Schreiner’s letter and the request is under review.