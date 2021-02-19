Ontario reports 1,150 new COVID-19 cases, 47 additional deaths

Open this photo in gallery A nurse guides people being tested for COVID-19 outside a hospital in Toronto, on Dec. 10, 2020. CHRIS HELGREN/Reuters

Ontario is reporting 1,150 new cases of COVID-19 today and 47 more deaths linked to the virus.

Health Minister Christine Elliott says there are 376 new cases in Toronto, 264 in Peel Region and 108 in York Region.

Elliott says that nearly 65,400 tests were completed since Thursday’s update.

The province is also reporting that 1,255 cases have been resolved.

Another 16,967 doses of a COVID-19 vaccine were administered since the last daily report.

A total of 518,834 doses of vaccine have been administered in Ontario so far.

There have been 290,771 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ontario since the pandemic began, 273,401 of which have been resolved and 6,820 that have led to death.

Meanwhile, Ontario says it’s sending inspectors to visit small businesses reopening this month in an effort to boost compliance with pandemic orders.

Labour Minister Monte McNaughton said initial visits will focus on education about safety rules and inspectors will take a “firmer approach” on followup visits.

He said small businesses have felt the brunt of the pandemic but many don’t have the resources to quickly adapt to new safety protocols.

Business types included in the initiative that begins next week include retail stores, gyms and personal services in regions reopening in grey, red and orange zones under the provincial restrictions framework.

Inspectors will focus on businesses in Wellington-Dufferin Guelph, Durham and eastern Ontario, where have businesses reopened this week with varying levels of restrictions.

The ministry said a webinar and an information hotline will also be available as business owners adapt to new rules.

The announcement comes as Ontario is set to announce whether it will lift a stay-at-home order and other restrictions for COVID-19 hotspots next week.

The province said earlier this month that it planned to roll back the order and move Toronto, Peel Region, York Region and North Bay to its tiered pandemic restrictions system on Tuesday.

But the top doctors for Toronto and Peel have asked for that to be delayed until at least March 9 because of the presence of variant strains of the virus in their communities.

Ontario’s chief medical officer was to provide advice to the government Thursday night based on the latest COVID-19 data.

Premier Doug Ford’s cabinet is set to discuss the matter and announce a decision Friday afternoon.

Ford hinted Thursday that the province may grant the request made by Toronto and Peel.

Canada's chief public health officer says that while there has been recent progress on bringing down the number of new COVID-19 cases, loosening restrictions must be done with caution and that provinces must be ready to reapply them quickly if things start to get worse, especially with the new variants. The Canadian Press

