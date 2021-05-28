 Skip to main content


Ontario to speed up second-dose eligibility, starting with those 80 and older next week

Laura StoneQueen's Park Reporter
Ontario is speeding up second doses of COVID-19 vaccines, with those 80 and over eligible to book next week, as the majority of residents are expected to be fully vaccinated by the end of summer.

People are responsible for rebooking their own appointments, and there is no guarantee they’ll receive an earlier spot, health officials said Friday.

Premier Doug Ford is set to make the announcement at a press conference on Friday morning.

The new dose interval applies to people who received the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines and could be as short as 28 days, although that is likely to apply only to those who receive a shot later in summer.

The accelerated schedule starts with people 80 and over, and then moves on to those 70 and over starting the week of June 14, when the province is expected to move into the first step of its reopening plan. The second step of Ontario’s reopening plan, expected to begin in early July, is contingent on 70 per cent of residents receiving first doses and 20 per cent being fully vaccinated.

By August 9, everyone in the province who received a vaccine after May 31 will be eligible to book a second shot.

Residents are encouraged to return to the site where they got their first dose, unless it is not convenient, and will be able to book at a different location if necessary.

So far, Ontario has given first doses to 65 per cent of its adult population and more than 15 per cent of youth aged 12 to 17. The majority of young people are expected to get their first shots in June, and a second dose in August, to prepare for the school year in September, officials said.

Those who received the AstraZeneca vaccine will get their second dose at 12 weeks, unless they are part of the first cohort who received a shot between March 10 and 19 and are eligible for a second dose at 10 weeks for supply that expires on May 31.

Ontario expects to receive 4.7 million doses in June, primarily Pfizer, with future deliveries of Moderna and AstraZeneca still pending.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .



