Ontario to speed up second doses in regions with Delta variant; AstraZeneca interval stays at 12 weeks

Laura StoneQueen's Park Reporter
People receive their COVID-19 vaccination at the Ontario Food Terminal in Toronto on May 11, 2021.

Frank Gunn/The Canadian Press

Ontario is speeding up second COVID-19 shots in areas of the province that are seeing a rise in the Delta variant, but won’t be changing the 12-week interval for those who got AstraZeneca.

Despite calls to reduce the wait time for AstraZeneca in light of the spread of the highly infectious Delta variant, the government is sticking to its 12-week interval between shots, arguing it is most effective based on the available data.

But those who receive an mRNA vaccine, either Pfizer or Moderna, will be eligible much earlier.

Beginning next Monday June 14, anyone who received a first shot on or before May 9 in certain regions with a high Delta prevalence will be eligible to receive a second shot, more than a month ahead of schedule. The eligible regions are Halton, Peel, Porcupine, Toronto, Waterloo, Wellington-Dufferin-Guelph and York.

Some regions have not been meeting their daily vaccination targets, health officials said on Thursday, and the COVID-19 vaccination task force is working with public health units to ensure there aren’t vaccines sitting unused in freezers.

The province will only provide extra vaccine doses to regions with Delta variants once current supply is utilized – with a buffer of an extra day’s inventory available.

The government is also launching workplace mobile vaccine clinics in Peel, York and Toronto beginning on June 20, and workplaces in Peel will also start offering second doses in hotspot communities.

On AstraZeneca, health officials said they are reviewing requests to speed up second doses, but it will be based on clinical evidence and data. Other provinces, such as Alberta and British Columbia, are offering second AstraZeneca doses at eight weeks.

Ontario has already sped up second shots for adults 70 and over, as well as those who received first doses on or before April 18.

So far, 73 per cent of adults in Ontario have received a first dose, and 11 per cent are fully immunized.

More to come

