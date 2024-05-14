Ontario to suspend driver’s licences for convicted car thieves for at least 10 years

Open this photo in gallery: Ontario Transportation Minister Prabmeet Sarkaria attends Question Period at the Ontario legislature in Toronto, on Nov. 28, 2023.Chris Young/The Canadian Press

Ontario says it will suspend driver’s licences for at least 10 years for those who have been convicted of stealing a car.

Transportation Minister Prabmeet Sarkaria says those thrice-convicted of auto theft would have their licenses suspended for life.

Sarkaria says the province is also implementing stiffer penalties including a one-year license suspension for those convicted of stunt driving.

Those penalties also increase on second and third convictions.

Sarkaria says a car is stolen every 14 minutes in the province.

Car thefts in Ontario have increased dramatically in recent years.