Ontario to table budget on March 24, will focus on funding measures to ‘defeat’ COVID-19

Open this photo in gallery Ontario Finance Minister Peter Bethlenfalvy speaks in Toronto. Christopher Katsarov/The Canadian Press

Ontario’s finance minister says the province will deliver its 2021-2022 budget on March 24.

Peter Bethlenfalvy says the spending plan will be the province’s second of the pandemic and will focus on funding measures to “defeat” COVID-19.

He says that will include spending to ensure all Ontario residents are vaccinated against the virus.

Story continues below advertisement

Bethlenfalvy says the budget will also include measures to help the province’s economy recover from the recession caused by the pandemic.

Ontario delivered its last spending package in November after delaying its normal March release.

That budget had record spending of $187-billion, and a record deficit of $38.5-billion.

Our Morning Update and Evening Update newsletters are written by Globe editors, giving you a concise summary of the day’s most important headlines. Sign up today.