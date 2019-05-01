 Skip to main content

Canada Ontario to table legislation to upload new Toronto subway expansions

Subscribe Register My account My account AdChoices

Ontario to table legislation to upload new Toronto subway expansions

TORONTO
The Canadian Press
For Subscribers
Comments

Ontario will introduce legislation Thursday that would upload responsibility for building subway expansion in Toronto to the province.

Transportation Minister Jeff Yurek says the upload will get future projects completed faster.

He says the province is in the best position to build transit and will make decisions based on what is best for the people of Ontario, not just Toronto.

Story continues below advertisement

The government says the legislation will also include unspecified measures to cut red tape and regulations.

Toronto and the provincial government are currently in discussions about Premier Doug Ford’s plan to take over responsibility for the city’s subway system.

Ford has said the Toronto Transit Commission would retain the day-to-day operations of the subway, buses, and street cars, and the city would keep fare box revenue.

Report an error
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

Cannabis pro newsletter