Ontario to take over management at more long-term care homes

Allison Jones
Toronto
The Canadian Press
Open this photo in gallery

The Holland Christian Homes long term care home in Mississauga, Ont., on May 26 2020. A Canadian military report details numerous issues at several Ontario long term care homes.

Fred Lum/The Globe and Mail

Ontario is taking over management of four of the five long-term care homes that were the subject of a Canadian Armed Forces report that the premier has called “horrific.”

Premier Doug Ford also says the government will be conducting “extremely rigorous” inspections of those homes, as well as 13 others facing challenges managing COVID-19, and will be doing random spot checks across the province.

Local Ontario health officials urge regional approach to reopening

He says Ontario is fully prepared to pull operating licences and shut down facilities if necessary, or take over management at more homes.

Ford says the province has started the takeover process at Eatonville Care Centre, Hawthorne Place Care Centre, Altamont Care Community, Orchard Villa, as well as Camilla Care Community, which was not in the report, but has seen 61 residents die during a COVID-19 outbreak.

The premier also says he is expediting an independent commission into long-term care and is hopeful it will be established in July.

Ford called in military assistance last month for five long-term care homes dealing with COVID-19 outbreaks, and they say they observed cockroach infestations, aggressive feeding that caused choking, bleeding infections, and residents crying for help for hours.

