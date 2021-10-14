 Skip to main content
Canada

Ontario to unveil new reopening plan, including ending capacity limits: source

Toronto
The Canadian Press
Patrons dine at the Elephant & Castle in downtown Toronto on Sept. 29.

Evan Buhler/The Canadian Press

A senior Ontario government source says the province will soon announce a plan to end capacity limits in venues such as restaurants and gyms.

The source, who wasn’t authorized to speak about the pending announcement publicly, said the province will release a plan late next week for exiting Ontario’s reopening framework, which will include details on when more capacity limits can be lifted.

Business groups have been expressing frustration and anger since the government announced late last week that it was lifting capacity limits for some settings that require proof of vaccination but not others.

Cinemas, theatres, concert venues, meeting and event spaces, and spectator sports venues were allowed to open with 100 per cent capacity as of Saturday, and physical distancing mostly isn’t required.

The Canadian Federation of Independent Business and the Ontario Chamber of Commerce said they didn’t understand why capacity limits could be lifted on those large venues, but not at small businesses such as restaurants and fitness studios.

The CFIB says small business owners are wondering why the Toronto Maple Leafs and Ottawa Senators can pack in fans at full capacity, while a bowling alley can’t open more than half of its lanes.

This content appears as provided to The Globe by the originating wire service. It has not been edited by Globe staff.

