Ontario to unveil plan for lifting COVID-19 restrictions on businesses where vaccination is required

The Ontario government is expected to release a phased plan next week that would gradually lift COVID-19 restrictions for businesses where vaccination is required, including remaining capacity limits in bars, restaurants and gyms, according to senior government sources aware of the plan.

The Globe and Mail is not identifying the sources because they were not authorized to speak publicly on the matter.

The plan must still be approved by Ontario’s cabinet, which is expected to meet and review it next week.

Word of the plan, first reported by CBC News late Wednesday, came after restaurant owners reacted with outrage at the province’s sudden move to allow large sports and concert venues – including the arena that is home to the Toronto Maple Leafs and Toronto Raptors – to open at full capacity.

Restaurants are still required to ensure at least two metres of distance between indoor patrons, a rule owners say reduces capacity to 50 per cent or less.

Industry leaders had expected to meet virtually earlier this week with Lisa MacLeod, the government’s Minister of Heritage, Sport, Tourism and Culture, but were left to vent on a call with government officials who could not say when capacity limits would be lifted.

The Ontario Chamber of Commerce also spoke out against the move, warning that frustration was mounting among many business owners after the government failed to present a rationale for treating large venues such as Scotiabank Arena differently than restaurants.

While Premier Doug Ford is scheduled to address reporters on Friday morning, he will be discussing the province’s coming online proof-of-vaccination system. The province was scheduled to officially unveil a verification app with a QR code for businesses to screen patrons for their vaccination status by Oct. 22. But on Thursday, it confirmed that it had already created the new app, called Verify Ontario, available for download via smartphone app stores.

The senior government sources said the province is taking new factors into consideration as it looks to lift many of the remaining restrictions, including the enhanced vaccine certificate, booster shots and coming vaccinations for children under 12.

Ontario Health Minister Christine Elliott on Thursday said 87.2 per cent of people 12 and over have now received one dose and 82.6 per cent have received two doses of a COVID-19 vaccine. The seven-day average for new infections continued to decline as the province reported 417 new infections on Thursday, including 271 in people who are either not fully vaccinated or whose vaccination status was unknown.

Restrictions such as masking indoors will remain in place, the sources said.

The plan will also look at lifting restrictions where vaccination isn’t required, such as places of worship.

The sources said that since Ontario hasn’t seen the surge in cases predicted by modelling in the summer, the government feels confident that the plan can be finalized and released next week.