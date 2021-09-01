Ontario to require proof of vaccination for indoor restaurants, gyms and theatres starting Sept. 22

Ontario Premier Doug Ford will announce his government’s new vaccine certification system at a press conference Wednesday afternoon, unveiling a regime that will require customers to show proof they have received immunization against COVID-19 before entering indoor restaurants, gyms and theatres.

A government source said the plan is to come into effect Sept. 22, at first using the existing vaccine receipts issued by the government and requiring patrons to show photo ID. An app that will allow people to display their verified vaccination status is expected in October. The new rules would not apply to outdoor restaurant patios or retail stores. The system does not include an option for unvaccinated people to submit a COVID-19 test instead, but will allow for medical exemptions.

Mr. Ford will hold a news conference at 1 p.m. Wednesday to announce the new system, taking questions from reporters for the first time in more than a month.

Story continues below advertisement

The province’s Progressive Conservative government had been aiming to announce a new system on Tuesday. But two sources with knowledge of the government’s decision-making said that on Monday Mr. Ford and some of his senior advisers rejected an initial proposal as inconsistent and overly complicated. Cabinet met again Tuesday to discuss a modified plan. The Globe and Mail is not identifying the sources as they were not authorized to speak publicly about cabinet deliberations.

For weeks there have been calls from business groups, medical experts and opposition politicians for Ontario to implement a vaccine certificate system that would require proof of vaccination to enter certain businesses, such as restaurants or gyms – similar to systems announced in Manitoba, British Columbia and Quebec.

Mr. Ford has previously spoken out against the idea of vaccine passports, warning in July the concept would create a “split society.” But in recent days, he reversed his position as the pandemic’s fourth wave continued. Last week, federal Liberal Leader Justin Trudeau pledged on the election campaign trail to create a $1-billion fund for provinces to set up proof-of-vaccination programs.

On Tuesday, the federal Liberals again raised the issue and mentioned Mr. Ford by name. Ottawa-Centre federal Liberal candidate Yasir Naqvi, a former Ontario attorney-general, issued a statement linking the Premier’s reluctance to implement a vaccine passport to federal Conservative Leader Erin O’Toole’s opposition to mandatory vaccinations for air and rail travellers.

“Now is the time to give hope to all Ontarians that we will get through this. Premier Ford, please listen, show leadership, and bring in a vaccine passport now,” Mr. Naqvi’s statement reads.

With Ontario’s cabinet debating the plans on Tuesday, the province’s Chief Medical Officer of Health Kieran Moore cancelled his weekly COVID-19 media briefing, where he would have been peppered with questions about the unrevealed proposal.

Not all of Mr. Ford’s advisers agree with the system. Jamil Jivani, who serves as Ontario’s advocate for community opportunities, expressed concerns on social media Tuesday that vaccine passports “will exclude and harm members of minority communities and others who are vaccine hesitant because of historical abuses and matters of conscience.”

Story continues below advertisement

Quebec’s vaccine passport system, which comes into effect Wednesday with a two-week grace period, will allow residents to use a paper print out, a digital PDF file or a smartphone app that displays a scannable QR code. Users will also have to show photo ID.

As long ago as last December, the Ontario government had drawn up plans to issue digital “immunity certificates” to people as they received their COVID-19 vaccinations, using a QR code that could be stored on their smartphone and potentially checked by long-term care home attendants, employers or airline staff. But in April, the Premier’s office said no decision had been made to go ahead with those plans.

Our Morning Update and Evening Update newsletters are written by Globe editors, giving you a concise summary of the day’s most important headlines. Sign up today.