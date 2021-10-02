 Skip to main content
Canada

Ontario Tory stripped of legislative role for misrepresenting vaccination status

TORONTO
The Canadian Press
One of Premier Doug Ford’s caucus members has been stripped of her parliamentary assistant role for misrepresenting her COVID-19 vaccination status.

Government house leader Paul Calandra says in a statement that Lindsey Park will no longer serve as parliamentary assistant to the attorney general.

Calandra says he recently learned Park “misrepresented” her vaccination status.

Ford has said that all members of his Progressive Conservative caucus must be vaccinated, and he removed long-time Chatham-Kent-Leamington representative Rick Nicholls for refusing to get vaccinated.

However, Calandra says Park will remain in caucus because she has provided a medical exemption.

Park, who represents Durham, is Ford’s second caucus member with a medical exemption, along with Scarborough Centre representative Christina Mitas.

