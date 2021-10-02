Ontario Tory stripped of legislative role for misrepresenting vaccination status

One of Premier Doug Ford’s caucus members has been stripped of her parliamentary assistant role for misrepresenting her COVID-19 vaccination status.

Government house leader Paul Calandra says in a statement that Lindsey Park will no longer serve as parliamentary assistant to the attorney general.

Calandra says he recently learned Park “misrepresented” her vaccination status.

Story continues below advertisement

Ford has said that all members of his Progressive Conservative caucus must be vaccinated, and he removed long-time Chatham-Kent-Leamington representative Rick Nicholls for refusing to get vaccinated.

However, Calandra says Park will remain in caucus because she has provided a medical exemption.

Park, who represents Durham, is Ford’s second caucus member with a medical exemption, along with Scarborough Centre representative Christina Mitas.

Our Morning Update and Evening Update newsletters are written by Globe editors, giving you a concise summary of the day’s most important headlines. Sign up today.