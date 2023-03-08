Ontario Premier Doug Ford’s government needs to spend $21.3-billion more on health care to meet its own expansion targets and will be short about 33,000 nurses and personal support workers by 2027-28, says a new report from the province’s fiscal watchdog.

The report, which delves into the government’s health care spending plans over the next six years, says that while the province has committed to making “significant investments” to expand capacity in hospitals, home care and long-term care, the pace will be hampered by Ontario’s growing and aging population.

Financial Accountability Officer Peter Weltman estimates that Mr. Ford’s government has allocated $21.3-billion less than needed to fund current health care programs and expansion plans in hospitals, home care and long-term care, and will need to dip into contingency funds or new federal health transfers to fulfill its commitments. Otherwise, the government will have to add new funding in upcoming budgets and fall economic statements, make program cuts or change its plans, according to Mr. Weltman’s report.

The Financial Accountability Office (FAO) projects health-sector funding shortfalls, starting at $1.6-billion in 2023-24 and growing to $6-billion in 2027-28, which means the province has not allocated sufficient funding to the health sector to support existing programs and announced commitments. In total, the FAO projects a net funding shortfall from 2022-23 to 2027-28 of $21.3-billion.

Finance Minister Peter Bethlenfalvy is set to release the provincial budget on March 23.

The report also contains details about significant wait times in hospital emergency rooms, with patients waiting on average 20.9 hours — the longest average wait time recorded in more than 15 years — and at least 145 unplanned emergency department closures in Ontario last year.

Meanwhile, the report predicts the province’s health care staffing woes, worsened by the COVID-19 pandemic, will continue, with an expected shortfall of 33,000 nurses and personal support workers (PSWs) by 2027-28. While the FAO projects the government will add 53,700 nurses and PSWs by 2027-28, it says Ontario will need 86,700 additional nurses and personal support workers by 2027-28 — an approximately 26-per-cent increase in nurses and a 45-per-cent increase in PSWs.

The report says the province may have to introduce new measures in order to retain staff, such as increasing wages, reducing workloads, creating more full-time positions, increasing its reliance on agency workers and private providers, as well as adding new funding for education or training.

Ontario has already legislated a cap of nurses’ wages, which was recently overturned in court. The government is seeking to appeal.

Staffing shortages will have an impact on the entire health care system, the report says, affecting hospitals’ ability to admit patients from emergency departments and reduce waitlists for surgeries down to pre-pandemic levels. As of Sept. 2022, there were approximately 250,000 patients on waitlists for surgical procedures, with 43 per cent of patients waiting longer than the maximum clinical guidelines for their surgery.

“Given that the province’s capacity expansion commitments in hospitals, home care and long-term care will not meet growth in demand for these services from Ontario’s growing and aging population, the province has not allocated sufficient funding to the health sector to support its programs and commitments,” says the report.

“…The province has not taken sufficient measures to supply the nurses and PSWs needed to deliver on its expansion commitments, challenges are expected to persist across Ontario’s health care system.”

The province is looking to increase capacity in hospitals to 7,000 beds in the next five years, as well as significantly expand home care and long-term care capacity, the report says. This includes adding 30,000 new long-term care beds by 2028 and spending an additional $1-billion over three years to increase the supply of home care services. Still, the FAO estimates there will still be a “slight decline” in home care and long-term care capacity compared to 2019-20, “due to high growth in the number of Ontario seniors over the forecast period, which will significantly increase demand for home care and long-term care services.”

In a statement, Health Minister Sylvia Jones said the government is proposing “innovative and creative ideas” for health care, such as a new bill that will allow the expansion of private, for-profit surgical centres that will do more publicly funded outpatient procedures. She also said Ontario has advocated for more health care funding from the federal government, culminating in a new 10-year, $46.2-billion deal with Ottawa, of which Ontario will receive $8.4-billion over the next decade.

“Our plan is working. We’ve added more hospital beds in four years than the Liberals did in fourteen. In 2022, Ontario broke records by registering more new nurses than ever before. Emergency department wait times are coming down and we’ve started to shorten wait times for key surgeries,” Ms. Jones said.