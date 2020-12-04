Ontario unveils COVID-19 vaccination task force

Open this photo in gallery Ontario Premier Doug Ford and former head of the Canadian Armed Forces Gen. Rick Hillier walk to the Premer's office at the Ontario Legislature in Toronto on Friday November 27, 2020. Hillier will lead a new task force that will oversee the rollout of the COVID-19 vaccine in the province. Frank Gunn/The Canadian Press

Ontario has unveiled the members of its COVID-19 vaccine distribution task force, which includes former Toronto police chief Mark Saunders.

The nine-member group, chaired by retired General Rick Hillier, will help advise the government on planning and executing the province’s COVID-19 immunization program. Federal officials have asked provincial governments to prepare their first vaccine reception sites by Dec. 14, although the actual doses will likely arrive in the new year.

Along with Mr. Saunders, who retired as Toronto police chief in July, the task force include medical specialists, First Nations leadership and business representatives – although no members are from Public Health Ontario, the province’s public health agency.

“The task force we have assembled will play a key role in developing and implementing Ontario’s immunization program,” Heath Minister Christine Elliott said in a statement.

“I am confident that with the collective knowledge, experience and advice from these experts, Ontario will be ready to deliver the vaccines in an ethical, timely and effective manner as soon as they are available.”

Premier Doug Ford will participate in the group’s first meeting on Friday, and will not hold a daily press conference to take questions.

Mr. Ford offered few new details on Thursday about his province’s plan to distribute the vaccine. After facing opposition accusations about leaving Ontario unprepared, Mr. Ford said provincial officials have been readying “for months,” but blamed the federal government for not answering key questions, including when vaccines would arrive, what kinds would be sent, and how many the province would receive.

The NDP on Friday said Ontario should have struck the task force earlier, arguing other provinces have provided more details about their plans.

“Doug Ford waited until the eleventh hour to get started on a vaccine plan,” NDP deputy leader Sara Singh said.

The government said the task force will focus on delivery, logistics, clinical guidance, public education and outreach.

Ontario’s chief coroner Dirk Huyer, who is coordinating the province’s outbreak response, will join the task force, as will Homer Tien, a trauma surgeon and president and CEO of Ornge, which provides air ambulance services.

The other members are: Maxwell Smith, a bioethicist and assistant professor at Western University; Isaac Bogoch, an infectious diseases specialist at Toronto’s University Health Network; Ontario Regional Chief RoseAnne Archibald; Regis Vaillancourt, director of pharmacy at the Children’s Hospital of Eastern Ontario; Linda Hasenfratz, CEO of Linamar Corporation, an auto parts manufacturer that has retooled operations to make ventilators, and Angela Mondou, president and CEO of Technation, a national technology industry association.

In September, Linamar received $2.5-million from the government’s Ontario Together Fund, which helps businesses produce personal protective equipment.

Mr. Hillier is being paid $20,000 a month to run the task force. The other members who are not employed by the Ontario Public Service will receive a per diem of $398.

