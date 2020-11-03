Ontario unveils new criteria for COVID-19 restrictions; businesses in some hotspots to re-open soon

Open this photo in gallery Ontario Premier Doug Ford holds a press conference with his medical team at Queen's Park on Oct. 2, 2020. Nathan Denette/The Canadian Press

Ontario has unveiled detailed criteria for a new system of tiered COVID-19 restrictions that will see shuttered businesses reopen in the hotspots of Toronto, Ottawa, and Peel and York Regions, although Toronto has asked for more time.

The framework, released by health officials Tuesday, outlines five stages for imposing public-health measures in different regions, with the goal of providing clarity for businesses and avoiding blanket closings.

Premier Doug Ford announced the details at his 1 p.m. daily briefing on Tuesday.

The same day, Ontario reported a record of 1,050 new cases – with 408 in Toronto, 212 in Peel, 86 in Halton, 76 in York, 57 in Durham and 34 in Ottawa – plus 14 deaths from COVID-19.

Mr. Ford has come under increasing pressure from businesses, as well as his own caucus, to clarify the data behind the government’s decisions to implement closings and restrictions.

Currently, four areas of the province are in a modified “Stage 2,” meaning indoor dining, gyms and cinemas are closed for at least 28 days. Those restrictions in Toronto, Ottawa and Peel Region, west of Toronto, expire this weekend, and a week later in York Region, north of Toronto.

Mr. Ford said on Tuesday that Ottawa, Peel and York, will see those restrictions lift as of Saturday at 12:01 a.m., a week early, with new capacity limits and restricted hours, but Toronto Mayor John Tory requested extra time, so Toronto will ease restrictions a week later, on Nov. 14.

The framework outlines five classifications for the province’s 34 different public-health units: prevent, protect, restrict, control and lockdown. It lays out what is allowed to open in each region, as well as permitted gathering sizes, and outlines the scientific markers such as weekly incidence rates, test-positivity rates and outbreaks in the region. Other criteria include local hospital capacity and the ability of local health units to track down the contacts of confirmed cases.

No regions are currently in the more serious categories: control and lockdown. But Toronto, Ottawa, Peel and York Regions, as well as Eastern Ontario, will be placed in the “restrict” category.

At that level, restaurants have an indoor capacity limit of 50 patrons, with two metres between tables and a limit of four people at each table. Establishments will be required to stop selling alcohol at 9 p.m. and close by 10 p.m. Karaoke bars can also open, but no private rooms are allowed.

Gyms in those regions will also be permitted to reopen with a maximum of 50 people at a time in each facility, with a limit of 10 people for recreational programs, and increased spacing of three metres between patrons. Cinemas will be also be limited to 50 people per facility.

In the restrict category, test-positivity rates must be between 2.5 and 9.9 per cent, with a weekly incident rate of 40 to 99.9 cases per 100,000 people. In this category, outbreaks would be occurring in multiple settings and increasing, with occupancy in hospital and intensive care units also increasing.

Hamilton, Durham, Halton and Brant County regions will be placed in the “protect” category, which requires establishments to close by midnight and stop serving alcohol by 11 p.m. The 17 other public-health units are in the “prevent” category, which requires only the standard measures that apply across the province now, including size limits on indoor and outdoor gatherings and the wearing of face coverings.

Senior health officials told reporters at a briefing on Tuesday that the province has a daily test capacity of 50,000 and is aiming to prepare its lab network and assessment centres to test 100,000 people a day by December. But the province has struggled to hit its own testing targets for months.

On Monday, it completed just 25,300 tests, although health officials have said the frequent posting of lower test numbers at the beginning of the week reflects the fact that fewer people seek testing over weekends.

Government officials also said a new 170-member multi-ministry enforcement team would co-ordinate with police and bylaw officers on “safety blitzes” to enforce COVID-19 rules, warning of potential fines and jail time for blatant offenders with “results shared with local officials and media.”

