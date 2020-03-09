Ontario unveils new flooding strategy focused on increasing public awareness, preparedness

Open this photo in gallery Canadian Forces members build a wall of sandbags outside a home in the flooded Constance Bay area in Ottawa, in an April 30, 2019, file photo. Chris Wattie/Reuters

Ontario’s new flooding strategy is focusing on increasing public awareness and preparedness.

Natural Resources Minister John Yakabuski says the strategy builds on the recommendations from a report last year on how the province can improve its resilience to floods.

Special adviser Doug McNeil said in his report that heavy rains, melting snow and a sudden temperature increase led to flooding across the province last year, with 23 municipalities and one First Nation making emergency declarations.

Yakabuski says the strategy’s priority areas include increasing access to flood-related information, using science and technology to enhance preparedness, and improving how the province responds to requests for assistance from municipalities.

The minister was asked at a news conference if the strategy comes with any more money, but said today’s announcement was not about funding.

Last year, the Progressive Conservative government cut conservation authorities’ funding for flood management in half.

