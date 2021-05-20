Ontario’s ‘slow and cautious’ COVID-19 reopening plan tied to vaccination rates, premier says

The Ontario government has unveiled what it says is a “slow and cautious” plan to reopen the province as COVID-19 recedes, allowing a return to outdoor amenities such as golf courses and tennis courts over the upcoming long weekend, but waiting until mid-June before the resumption of restaurant patios and non-essential shopping, with strict capacity limits.

“While we must remain conscious of the continued threat the virus poses, with millions of Ontarians having received at least their first dose of vaccine we can now begin the process of a slow and cautious re-opening of the province in full consultation with our public health professionals,” Premier Doug Ford said in a press release.

Ontario’s new three-step “Roadmap to Reopen” sets out clear metrics for vaccination rates that are required for each phase of reopening. After hitting each vaccination benchmark, the province would wait at least 21 days before moving on to the next phase. All phases require hospitalizations, intensive-care occupancy and positivity rates to be declining.

The first step, which the province estimates could begin by June 14, requires 60 per cent of adults to be vaccinated with one dose. Ontario has already hit 57.6 per cent of first doses. This phase focuses on low-risk activities, and would allow outdoor gatherings of up to 10 people, outdoor dining of four people per table, outdoor sports of 10 people, essential retail (such as grocery stores) to operate at 25-per-cent capacity, and non-essential retail to reopen to shopping at 15-per-cent capacity. Day camps, campsites, Ontario Parks, and horse and motor racing would also be allowed outdoors, and all construction can open.

The second step, estimated to begin in July, requires 70 per cent of adults to be vaccinated with one dose and 20 per cent to be fully vaccinated. It would allow larger outdoor gatherings of 25 people, larger outdoor religious services, personal care services such as hair and nail salons, outdoor dining for up to six people, overnight camps, amusement and waterparks, fairs and outdoor cinemas.

The third step, estimated in late July or early August, requires 70 to 80 per cent of adults to be vaccinated with one dose and 25 per cent to be fully vaccinated. The final stage would allow for indoor and outdoor gatherings, indoor dining, indoor sports and recreation, and indoor attractions to reopen.

Even before the new steps take effect, the government says that starting at 12:01 a.m. Saturday, outdoor recreation amenities – such as golf course, tennis courts and basketball courts – will be allowed to reopen, but with restrictions. The government has faced widespread criticism for its decision to shut down this kind of outdoor recreation, as most public health experts advised it was much safer than indoor activity.

The province’s current stay-at-home order, which has left restaurants limited to takeout or delivery and non-essential retailers allowed to offer only curbside pickup and delivery, is set to expire June 2.

Earlier Thursday, the province’s independent COVID-19 Science Advisory Table released new modelling showing that case counts would decline much more steeply if the province delays its partial reopening until mid-June.

With a partial reopening beginning June 16, the projections show daily new infections dipping below 1,000 a day just after June 4, followed by a further decline. But with a partial reopening on June 2, the numbers suggest the province would plateau around the 1,000-cases-day level for close to a month before starting to decline again later in June.

Ontario’s Chief Medical Officer of Health, David Williams, has warned that cases need to go “well below” 1,000 a day, and stay there for a sustained period, before the province could relax restrictions.

Adalsteinn (Steini) Brown, the head of the University of Toronto’s school of public health and the co-chair of the science table warned that maintain some public health measures – amid a steady pace of vaccinations – until mid-June would “help ensure a good summer.”

Schools remain closed across the province. Dr. Brown said school reopenings could cause a 6 to 11 per cent increase in cases, but that this could be “manageable.” He also said outdoor activities should be encouraged, the table says, as done safely they are far less likely to cause the virus to spread.

Dr. Williams said he wanted the province to have schools reopened in June, provided public health units can handle contact tracing of any new cases. He said the exact date would depend on discussions with the Ministry of Education.

The science table projections also show the number of COVID-19 patients in intensive care, now at 721, will continue declining and could sink below 500 a day by early June. But Dr. Brown cautioned these numbers could be overly optimistic, as patients in the third wave have tended to spend longer in intensive care. He also cautioned that the projections do not factor in any new variants that prove more contagious or can evade vaccinations.

